Autopsy were outsiders during the death metal boom of the late 1980s. While rising regional scenes in Florida, New York, and Sweden were beginning to define the young genre’s sound, Autopsy were out in the San Francisco Bay Area, surrounded by thrash and punk bands. Possessed, arguably the first death metal band, were among their only true peers locally. That isolation, paired with their commendable stubbornness, twisted their musical vocabulary into a thrillingly alien tongue. “Even going back to the first album, we didn’t do anything that maybe we were supposed to be doing, what would be the quote-unquote ‘norm’ of the time,” founding drummer and vocalist Chris Reifert said in an interview with Machine Music.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO