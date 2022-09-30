Area news in brief for Oct. 1

COVID BOOSTERS – Alliance City Health Department plans a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the updated bi-valent booster from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Alliance Area Senior Center, 602 W. Vine. Clinic is appointment-only. Schedule appointment by contacting the call center at 330-249-1013. Do not contact the Senior Center or Health Department. The bi-valent booster is for those ages 60 and older and anyone with an underlying medical condition and who has completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and is two months since their last booster.

CIVIL SERVICE – Alliance City Civil Service Commission will meet at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 18 in the second-floor conference room of the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St. in Alliance. Mask required.

ALLIANCE TRICK-OR-TREAT – The City of Alliance has set trick-or-treat hours for this year as 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. In a news release, Alliance Mayor Alan Andreani reminded residents that those interested in giving out treats should turn on their porch light during the event. The release also said that children should be supervised by adults during trick-or-treat, should use caution while walking, and to obey traffic laws. Drivers also are advised to use extreme caution during the event to remain aware of increased pedestrian traffic.

TRUNK-OR-TREAT – Stark County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to the annual Trunk-or-Treat event that will run 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Stark County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, 305 Wertz Ave. NW in Canton. The event will include school and business mascots, food, candy, games and other treats. For more information about the event, including how to be an event partner, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s director of community engagement at 330-430-3889.

FIND YOUR ‘SOUL-MUTT’ – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with nonprofits Pawsitive Ohio and Friends of the Stark Pound to make adopting your new best friend from the Stark County Dog Warden’s Office easier. Through Oct. 31, you can adopt a dog for $49, which is more than 50% off the traditional adoption fee. Additionally, you will receive a $25 gift card for pet supplies, and two 30-minute dog training sessions local trainer Cosmic K9. The deal includes your Ohio dog license, vaccines, microchipping, spay/neuter, and heart worm testing. Those interested do not need to be a Stark County resident to adopt and take advantage of this special adoption event. For more information, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s director of community engagement at 330-430-3889.

COLUMBIANA BEERFEST – Columbiana Craft BeerFest: Clipper Sipper will be 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Town Center in Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave. in Columbiana. Among breweries scheduled to take part are Aeonian Brewing; BrewLounge Beer Company; Biker Brewhouse; Birdfish Brewing Co.; Ill Will Brewing; Modern Methods Brewing Company; Noble Creature Cask House; Numbers Brewing Company; Paladin Brewing; R & L Lipton-Platform; Sandy Springs Brewing Company; and UnHitched Brewing. Live Music and food trucks will be part of the event. The event will benefit the first phase of construction of Fisher Field at Firestone Stadiumin Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park in Columbiana. Wristbands are $25 in advance, $30 at the gate and include 10 tasting tickets and a 13-ounce master crafter tasting glass. Attendees must be ages 21 or older to enter. For more information contact Sean Zentner at 333-518-7170 or Info@ColumbianaCraftBeerFest.com.

MINERVA LIBRARY – Stop by Minerva Public Library at 7 p.m. Monday to hear Paul Goebbel, local historical re-enactor, and presenters discuss a little known aspect of the raid on Harpers Ferry. While many people know the basic history of John Brown and his raid in October 1859, few know about the 18 men who accompanied him. Their stories have all but been lost to history. Goebbel tells the stories of how they arrived at the decision to join John Brown and put their fates in the hands of this messianic leader. This program is open to all ages. Minerva Public Library is at 677 Lynnwood Drive, one block from US Route 30 in Minerva.

FLU SHOTS – Mahoning County Public Health has announced flu shot clinics at locations around the county. Alliance-area sites will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Berlin Township Building, Weidemier House, 15823 Akron-Canfield Road in Berlin Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St. in Canfield. The clinics are walk-in, and open to those with insurance and participants in the Vaccines for Children Program. Clinics are open to those ages 6 months to 5 years; those ages 50 years old and older; those who are pregnant through those two weeks post-partum, and those with chronic medical conditions. Clinics are walk-in, and appointments are not necessary.