Area news in brief for Oct. 1

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKVcr_0iGnvXue00

COVID BOOSTERS – Alliance City Health Department plans a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the updated bi-valent booster from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Alliance Area Senior Center, 602 W. Vine. Clinic is appointment-only. Schedule appointment by contacting the call center at 330-249-1013. Do not contact the Senior Center or Health Department. The bi-valent booster is for those ages 60 and older and anyone with an underlying medical condition and who has completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and is two months since their last booster.

CIVIL SERVICE – Alliance City Civil Service Commission will meet at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 18 in the second-floor conference room of the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St. in Alliance. Mask required.

ALLIANCE TRICK-OR-TREAT – The City of Alliance has set trick-or-treat hours for this year as 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. In a news release, Alliance Mayor Alan Andreani reminded residents that those interested in giving out treats should turn on their porch light during the event. The release also said that children should be supervised by adults during trick-or-treat, should use caution while walking, and to obey traffic laws. Drivers also are advised to use extreme caution during the event to remain aware of increased pedestrian traffic.

TRUNK-OR-TREAT – Stark County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to the annual Trunk-or-Treat event that will run 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Stark County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, 305 Wertz Ave. NW in Canton. The event will include school and business mascots, food, candy, games and other treats. For more information about the event, including how to be an event partner, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s director of community engagement at 330-430-3889.

FIND YOUR ‘SOUL-MUTT’ – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with nonprofits Pawsitive Ohio and Friends of the Stark Pound to make adopting your new best friend from the Stark County Dog Warden’s Office easier. Through Oct. 31, you can adopt a dog for $49, which is more than 50% off the traditional adoption fee. Additionally, you will receive a $25 gift card for pet supplies, and two 30-minute dog training sessions local trainer Cosmic K9. The deal includes your Ohio dog license, vaccines, microchipping, spay/neuter, and heart worm testing. Those interested do not need to be a Stark County resident to adopt and take advantage of this special adoption event. For more information, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s director of community engagement at 330-430-3889.

COLUMBIANA BEERFEST – Columbiana Craft BeerFest: Clipper Sipper will be 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Town Center in Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave. in Columbiana. Among breweries scheduled to take part are Aeonian Brewing; BrewLounge Beer Company; Biker Brewhouse; Birdfish Brewing Co.; Ill Will Brewing; Modern Methods Brewing Company; Noble Creature Cask House; Numbers Brewing Company; Paladin Brewing; R & L Lipton-Platform; Sandy Springs Brewing Company; and UnHitched Brewing. Live Music and food trucks will be part of the event. The event will benefit the first phase of construction of Fisher Field at Firestone Stadiumin Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park in Columbiana. Wristbands are $25 in advance, $30 at the gate and include 10 tasting tickets and a 13-ounce master crafter tasting glass. Attendees must be ages 21 or older to enter. For more information contact Sean Zentner at 333-518-7170 or Info@ColumbianaCraftBeerFest.com.

MINERVA LIBRARY – Stop by Minerva Public Library at 7 p.m. Monday to hear Paul Goebbel, local historical re-enactor, and presenters discuss a little known aspect of the raid on Harpers Ferry. While many people know the basic history of John Brown and his raid in October 1859, few know about the 18 men who accompanied him. Their stories have all but been lost to history. Goebbel tells the stories of how they arrived at the decision to join John Brown and put their fates in the hands of this messianic leader. This program is open to all ages. Minerva Public Library is at 677 Lynnwood Drive, one block from US Route 30 in Minerva.

FLU SHOTS – Mahoning County Public Health has announced flu shot clinics at locations around the county. Alliance-area sites will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Berlin Township Building, Weidemier House, 15823 Akron-Canfield Road in Berlin Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St. in Canfield. The clinics are walk-in, and open to those with insurance and participants in the Vaccines for Children Program. Clinics are open to those ages 6 months to 5 years; those ages 50 years old and older; those who are pregnant through those two weeks post-partum, and those with chronic medical conditions. Clinics are walk-in, and appointments are not necessary.

WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

Methodist pastor returns to local roots

The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
HUDSON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Springs#Broad St#Flu Shot#Beer#Linus Influenza#Moderna#E Main St In Alliance
cleveland19.com

1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Summit County, OSHP says

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on Saturday, according to OSHP officials. The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. on State Route 18, located in Bath Township, on Oct. 1, according to a department press release. A 1997...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Police: Man detained after report of shot fired at Ohio mall

FAIRLAWN (AP) — A man was detained after a report of a gun discharge at a mall in an Akron suburb, authorities said. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement swarmed the Summit Mall in Fairlawn just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report that a firearm had gone off inside near the food court, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver

Still not many details on how it may have happened but the lives of two children were taken in a one-car accident in Canton on Saturday night. Canton Police say just before 9:30 Saturday night police were called to an accident in the 900 block of Harrison Ave SW. Officers found a Ford F550 had lost control, went off of the roadway, and rolled one time before striking a tree. The vehicle had three occupants including the driver, 31 year old Javon Moore of Canton, who was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries, and his two children who died at the scene. Killed were 13-year old Kayden Compton of Canton and 10-year old Brayden Kauffman of Canton. The Canton Metro Crash Team responded and continues to investigate the incident. It is unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor at this time.
CANTON, OH
