Music

NME

Willie J Healey announces new funk and R&B inspired album ‘Bunny’, shares new single ‘Dreams’

Willie J Healey has shared details of his upcoming third album, ‘Bunny’ along with new single Dreams – check it out below. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy‘ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records and marks a significant change in sound for the Oxfordshire singer-songwriter. While ‘Twin Heavy’ was an album Healey himself described as sounding like “a 70s orgy”, ‘Bunny’ takes inspiration from funk, Philadelphia soul and R&B.
NME

Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce upcoming album ‘World Record’, share new single ‘Love Earth’

Neil Young has announced ‘World Record’, a new album the singer created with his band Crazy Horse. The 10-song album will be released on November 18, and was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios in Malibu. The same studio was previously used by Young to record his 2016 album, ‘Peace Trail’. On ‘World Record’, Young provides vocals across the album’s tracklist alongside instrumentation from Crazy Horse, all of which was recorded live and mixed to analogue tape by Rubin.
getnews.info

Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single

“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
NME

Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.
Kerrang

WILLOW covers YUNGBLUD's The Funeral in the Live Lounge

WILLOW has covered her friend YUNGBLUD's track The Funeral in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Originally a riotous pop-punk smash, the 21-year-old singer stripped the track back to a more vulnerable, acoustic affair. Speaking about her decision to cover The Funeral, WILLOW said, “I just love the lyrics; I...
TMZ.com

'MJ: The Musical' Producer John Branca's Backstage Visit with Star Myles Frost

When "MJ: The Musical" meets "The Producers" ... you get a little something like this. John Branca -- one of the guys behind Broadway's biggest spectacle right now -- went backstage Friday night with his wife, Jenna, to meet the show's lead star ... Myles Frost, who plays Michael. They had a cool little photo-op moment together -- flashing smiles and looking sharp.
