NME
Willie J Healey announces new funk and R&B inspired album ‘Bunny’, shares new single ‘Dreams’
Willie J Healey has shared details of his upcoming third album, ‘Bunny’ along with new single Dreams – check it out below. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy‘ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records and marks a significant change in sound for the Oxfordshire singer-songwriter. While ‘Twin Heavy’ was an album Healey himself described as sounding like “a 70s orgy”, ‘Bunny’ takes inspiration from funk, Philadelphia soul and R&B.
NME
Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce upcoming album ‘World Record’, share new single ‘Love Earth’
Neil Young has announced ‘World Record’, a new album the singer created with his band Crazy Horse. The 10-song album will be released on November 18, and was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios in Malibu. The same studio was previously used by Young to record his 2016 album, ‘Peace Trail’. On ‘World Record’, Young provides vocals across the album’s tracklist alongside instrumentation from Crazy Horse, all of which was recorded live and mixed to analogue tape by Rubin.
Stevie Nicks Reveals Who the ‘Great Dark Wing’ Is in The Fleetwood Mac Song ‘Sara’
Stevie Nicks shared who she called the “great dark wing” in the Fleetwood Mac song “Sara.”
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Bruce Springsteen puts his ‘soul’ in new album, ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen’s new studio album titled, “Only The Strong Survive,” will be released by Columbia Records on Nov. 11. The collection of 15 songs from some of the greatest soul artists features The Boss covering and singing gems from Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more, according to brucesprinsteen.net.
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
NME
Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.
BBC
Phil Collins and two Genesis bandmates sell song catalogue for a reported $300m
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music in a deal reportedly worth $300m (£269m). Concord Music, which has bought the rights, said the sale included Collins' blockbuster solo albums No Jacket Required and ...But Seriously!. While it did not provide a figure, the...
Exclusive: Stone Temple Pilot’s Robert De Leo Reveals Debut Solo Album, Shares “Love Is Not Made Of Gold”
What does love mean? That’s a question Robert De Leo is trying to decipher for himself on debut solo single “Love Is Not Made of Gold,” off his upcoming first solo album Lessons Learned, out Oct. 21. “I needed to confess my feelings on that ever so...
Kerrang
WILLOW covers YUNGBLUD's The Funeral in the Live Lounge
WILLOW has covered her friend YUNGBLUD's track The Funeral in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Originally a riotous pop-punk smash, the 21-year-old singer stripped the track back to a more vulnerable, acoustic affair. Speaking about her decision to cover The Funeral, WILLOW said, “I just love the lyrics; I...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
CNBC
Phil Collins, Genesis bandmates sell music rights in bundle deal — but Peter Gabriel isn't involved in it
The deal with Concord Music Group includes Genesis' publishing copyrights, recorded music income streams, and the individual masters of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks. Collins and his bandmates join other music legends who in recent years have cashed in on their life's work. Peter Gabriel, the original frontman...
Guitarist Joey Santiago Talks Pixies’ New Album ‘Doggerel’ – “This is the Grown-Up Version of ‘Doolittle’”
Doggerel is a poetic verse written in irregular rhyme, often to comedic effect. It’s funny, but not necessarily in the laugh-out-loud sense. Its oddities and peculiarities create humor. The Pixies’ new album, Doggerel, is funny in the same way—unusual in its duality. The record is ominous, haunting, and gruesome,...
TMZ.com
'MJ: The Musical' Producer John Branca's Backstage Visit with Star Myles Frost
When "MJ: The Musical" meets "The Producers" ... you get a little something like this. John Branca -- one of the guys behind Broadway's biggest spectacle right now -- went backstage Friday night with his wife, Jenna, to meet the show's lead star ... Myles Frost, who plays Michael. They had a cool little photo-op moment together -- flashing smiles and looking sharp.
50 Years Ago: Al Green Hits Peak on ‘I’m Still in Love With You’
The slow buildup that was Al Green's career since the mid-'60s finally seemed to reach its high point on Let's Stay Together. Now in his fifth year of recording, the January 1972 LP yielded a No. 1 pop and R&B single with the title track and a No. 1 album on the R&B chart.
