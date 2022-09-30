ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”

FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Decider.com

Prince’s Half-Sister Cruelly Denies Sinéad O’Connor Documentary Use of “Nothing Compares 2 U”: “Prince’s Version Is Best”

Showtime‘s Sinéad O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares has been denied the use of her cover of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U” by the late singer’s estate. In a statement to Billboard, Prince’s half-sister and co-heir Sharon Nelson wrote, “I didn’t feel she deserved to use the song.” Prince had written “Nothing Compares 2 U” for his side project, The Family, and the song appeared on their self-titled 1985 debut album. O’Connor’s 1990 cover of the track launched her career trajectory forward, making her an international sensation with three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year. Hence why the film’s director Kathryn Ferguson...
Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81

Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut

Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
Pitchfork

Blending

As High Vis frontman Graham Sayle explains, the title of the London band’s latest album, Blending, is Liverpool slang for looking sharp—“Like ah, lad, you’re blending.” The quintet’s second LP, however, has little to do with getting a fit off and everything to do with breaking down the superficial posturing that drives us apart. High Vis are no strangers to raging against the machine; on their 2019 debut, No Sense No Feeling, they sang candidly about the nihilism permeating their lives in working-class Britain. Blending explores themes of class consciousness and anti-capitalism through a more emotional perspective. Like Turnstile’s funk-inflected hardcore, High Vis’ Britpop-infused post-punk brings an electrifying softness to its own rough edges.
The FADER

Song You Need: The Garden’s “Puerta de Limosina” is punk rock from the toxic sludge coast

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The Garden has always wanted to make you dance like your inner ear has been ripped out of your head. All sense of balance when it comes to rock's traditional moorings are discarded for something more glamourously sinister – the duo's approach to the genre seems to take philosophical cues from a version of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds that's hopelessly addicted to the internet. The duo's fifth studio album Horseshit On Route 66 is billed as their purest punk record, and while there aren't as many left-field garage experiments or pop tracks that sound like The Drums after a particularly rough possession, Route 66 is still unmistakeably The Garden.
Loudwire

Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time

When it comes to hard rock and heavy metal, bass players are, almost by definition, typically the most unselfish components of any band. They may not experience the godlike rush enjoyed by singers as the focal point of most concert performances; nor the wild response elicited by guitar heroes with every blazing display of fretboard proficiency; nor even the adulation eaten up by drummers. Instead, a bassist's reward -- if you can call it that -- generally involves the thankless responsibility of holding all the music together while keeping his bandmates' egos in check by way of his own, less selfish example.
musictimes.com

Amy Winehouse's Song For 'Quantum of Solace' Fell Through Because of Tragedy

While the James Bond film series is renowned for its action, adventure, and record-breaking ticket sales, the movies have also grown in popularity for their enduring, iconic theme music. Longtime producer Barbara Broccoli shed light on the Amy Winehouse's song that sadly never materialized in an interview with Entertainment Weekly...
BBC

Nandi Bushell releases debut single written to 'cheer up Dad'

A schoolgirl who has performed with some of the world's biggest rock stars has released a new single inspired by her dad's health struggles. Nandi Bushell, 12, of Ipswich, Suffolk, has bookended this month by drumming at the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins memorial gig and launching her track. The multi-instrumentalist...
