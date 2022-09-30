Read full article on original website
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
hypebeast.com
Shygirl Breaks the Mold With Debut Album ‘Nymph’
On September 30, South London-born musical artist Shygirl released her debut album Nymph. Since jumping on the scene, the singer/DJ has generated considerable buzz due to her energetic electronic hits that channel several elements of fantasy. Now with the artist’s breakout album, she is solidifying herself as not just a newly-minted UK staple, but an international rising star.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
These Britney Spears Hit Songs Surprisingly Didn’t Chart in the Top 10
Britney Spears' catalog is full of pop hits. But not everyone could be a winner. These beloved songs didn't quite chart high enough to make the top 10.
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
Simon Cowell Inks $125 Million Transatlantic Securitization Deal For Got Talent Franchise
Simon Cowell has securitized the Got Talent franchise in what’s been described as a “groundbreaking” $125 million deal. The securitization relates to the intellectual property behind the franchise, including both the U.S. and British versions of the show, “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent.” As part of the deal, the assets to the franchise and its spin-offs have been pooled, including “production margins and fees, digital income, franchise and original content sales and sponsorship income.” The Got Talent franchise has been commissioned across 72 global territories, including Armenia, Chile and Egypt. As of 2017, it holds the Guinness world record...
The Tallest Man on Earth Reimagines Hank Williams’ ‘Lost Highway’ for New Covers Album [LISTEN]
Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name The Tallest Man on Earth — is set to release a brand new covers album. On Sept. 23, Matsson will share Too Late For Edelweiss via ANTI Records, which features 10 reinterpretations of tracks from Ralph Stanley, The Beatles, Lucinda Williams and many more.
NME
Watch Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully and Sad13 cover Pavement
Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully and Sad13 joined forces this weekend for an all-star cover of Pavement‘s ‘Grounded’ – check out footage below. The four artists had all been attending a ribbon-cutting event for the new pop-up Pavement Museum in New York City, which was opened last week to mark the start of the reunited band’s residency at the city’s Kings Theatre.
Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review
With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He brought out several guests — including the reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who played a medley of her hottest hits — and declared his love for...
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hitkidd & Enchanting Team Up On “Kater To Me”
HitKidd and Enchanting have proven to be talented individuals separately, but now they’ve combined their skills. Enchanting’s distinct voice and vulgar bars paired with Hitkidd’s unmatched, bass-thumping beats allowed them to create something unique. On Friday (September 30), the two released their newest single, “Kater To Me.”...
Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this
On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
NME
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz
Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video. Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her...
Join us in the DTS Sound Space with Death Cab For Cutie
Audacy is proud to welcome Seattle Alt faves Death Cab For Cutie for a special DTS Sound Space interview and performance now streaming on Audacy.
No flying pigs this time! Pink Floyd promote new release at Battersea Power Station 45 years after landmark provided the backdrop for band's 1977 iconic Animals album cover
It provided the backdrop for Pink Floyd's most iconic album cover. Now 45 years later, Battersea Power Station has once again been chosen as the setting for one of the legendary rock band's new releases. On Wednesday night, the renovated London landmark lit up to promote the release of the...
