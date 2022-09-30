ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
hypebeast.com

Shygirl Breaks the Mold With Debut Album ‘Nymph’

On September 30, South London-born musical artist Shygirl released her debut album Nymph. Since jumping on the scene, the singer/DJ has generated considerable buzz due to her energetic electronic hits that channel several elements of fantasy. Now with the artist’s breakout album, she is solidifying herself as not just a newly-minted UK staple, but an international rising star.
BBC

Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33

Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
Variety

Simon Cowell Inks $125 Million Transatlantic Securitization Deal For Got Talent Franchise

Simon Cowell has securitized the Got Talent franchise in what’s been described as a “groundbreaking” $125 million deal. The securitization relates to the intellectual property behind the franchise, including both the U.S. and British versions of the show, “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent.” As part of the deal, the assets to the franchise and its spin-offs have been pooled, including “production margins and fees, digital income, franchise and original content sales and sponsorship income.” The Got Talent franchise has been commissioned across 72 global territories, including Armenia, Chile and Egypt. As of 2017, it holds the Guinness world record...
NME

Watch Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully and Sad13 cover Pavement

Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully and Sad13 joined forces this weekend for an all-star cover of Pavement‘s ‘Grounded’ – check out footage below. The four artists had all been attending a ribbon-cutting event for the new pop-up Pavement Museum in New York City, which was opened last week to mark the start of the reunited band’s residency at the city’s Kings Theatre.
Variety

Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review

With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He brought out several guests — including the reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who played a medley of her hottest hits — and declared his love for...
Pitchfork

Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”

FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitkidd & Enchanting Team Up On “Kater To Me”

HitKidd and Enchanting have proven to be talented individuals separately, but now they’ve combined their skills. Enchanting’s distinct voice and vulgar bars paired with Hitkidd’s unmatched, bass-thumping beats allowed them to create something unique. On Friday (September 30), the two released their newest single, “Kater To Me.”...
The Independent

Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this

On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
NME

Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
Daily Mail

No flying pigs this time! Pink Floyd promote new release at Battersea Power Station 45 years after landmark provided the backdrop for band's 1977 iconic Animals album cover

It provided the backdrop for Pink Floyd's most iconic album cover. Now 45 years later, Battersea Power Station has once again been chosen as the setting for one of the legendary rock band's new releases. On Wednesday night, the renovated London landmark lit up to promote the release of the...
