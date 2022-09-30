Read full article on original website
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
NME
Willie J Healey announces new funk and R&B inspired album ‘Bunny’, shares new single ‘Dreams’
Willie J Healey has shared details of his upcoming third album, ‘Bunny’ along with new single Dreams – check it out below. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy‘ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records and marks a significant change in sound for the Oxfordshire singer-songwriter. While ‘Twin Heavy’ was an album Healey himself described as sounding like “a 70s orgy”, ‘Bunny’ takes inspiration from funk, Philadelphia soul and R&B.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
EW.com
Bond producer remembers 'very sad' meeting with Amy Winehouse about recording 007 song
Which James Bond song does longtime 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli most enjoy singing in the shower?. "Oh god, sing in the shower? I don't know," says Broccoli, laughing. "I mean, the song that has a lot of resonance with me is 'We Have All The Time in The World,' which is just such a beautiful beautiful ballad. But singing in the shower? [Laughs] I'm not very good at singing in the shower, I have to say. I don't wake up in the morning and start humming the Bond theme in the shower, if that's what you think!"
Nandi Bushell Is A One-Woman Band In Original Song 'The Shadows'
The song was written for her dad, who was suffering from depression.
guitar.com
Bruce Springsteen announces new album, a collection of “15 soul music greats”
Bruce Springsteen has announced he will release a brand new album, Only The Strong Survive, which is set to be a collection of “15 soul music greats”. In an announcement video shared earlier today (29 September) Springsteen stated, “I wanted to make an album where I just sang, and what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?”
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date
The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
R&B Group DVSN Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including a single from R&B supergroup dvsn, a mixtape from up and coming Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason and more!
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Whey Jennings Draws on ‘Very, Very Dark Time in My Life’ for New ‘Heartache and Serenade’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Whey Jennings draws on one of the worst periods of his own life for his gritty new video for "Heartache and Serenade." The hard-hitting new clip premieres exclusively with Taste of Country on Friday (Sept. 23). The somber country song talks about the devastating fallout that comes at the end...
Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ New Album of Classic Soul Covers
Bruce Springsteen will release a new studio comprised of 15 soul music covers on Nov. 11 on Columbia Records. Titled “Only The Strong Survive,” the album features songs from the catalogs of Motown and Stax Records, the songwriting duo of Gamble and Huff and more. The tracklist, which appears below, is like a set from a classic ’60s-early ’70s specialty soul radio show. The album, Springsteen’s 21st studio outing, will also feature guest vocals by soul great Sam Moore, as well as contributions from the E Street Horns, string arrangements by Rob Mathes and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Charlie Puth, Arctic Monkeys, Joss Stone, a-ha, and More
Hello! And welcome to the newest installment of New Song Saturday in which we share with you our favorite songs and music video releases from the week. In this week’s offering, we have new tracks from standouts like guitar master Ayron Jones, smooth singer Charlie Puth, ravaging rock band Arctic Monkeys and more.
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
No tune, no words, no dancing: why white noise is the music industry’s newest hit
There’s no tune, no lyrics and you can’t dance to it. Don’t let that put you off: white noise is the music industry’s next big thing. Streaming services have seen an explosion of tracks in the last year consisting entirely of hissing, humming, fizzing and other varieties of radio static, as well as recordings of rainfall, ocean waves and crackling bonfires.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
LCD Soundsystem Releases Original Song ‘New Body Rhumba’ from ‘White Noise’
While a new Noah Baumbach movie (especially one that stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver) is always going to be a big event for the indie film community, the release of “White Noise” is an equally monumental moment for music fans. Indie rockers LCD Soundsystem, who haven’t released new music since the 2018 album “American Dream” hit shelves, have contributed a new original song for the film. Titled “New Body Rhumba,” the track serves as the backdrop for a massive dance number during the film’s closing credits. And if you can’t wait for “White Noise” to premiere in theaters November 25...
Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
Popculture
EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33
Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
