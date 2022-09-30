ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30

It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
NME

Willie J Healey announces new funk and R&B inspired album ‘Bunny’, shares new single ‘Dreams’

Willie J Healey has shared details of his upcoming third album, ‘Bunny’ along with new single Dreams – check it out below. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy‘ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records and marks a significant change in sound for the Oxfordshire singer-songwriter. While ‘Twin Heavy’ was an album Healey himself described as sounding like “a 70s orgy”, ‘Bunny’ takes inspiration from funk, Philadelphia soul and R&B.
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
EW.com

Bond producer remembers 'very sad' meeting with Amy Winehouse about recording 007 song

Which James Bond song does longtime 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli most enjoy singing in the shower?. "Oh god, sing in the shower? I don't know," says Broccoli, laughing. "I mean, the song that has a lot of resonance with me is 'We Have All The Time in The World,' which is just such a beautiful beautiful ballad. But singing in the shower? [Laughs] I'm not very good at singing in the shower, I have to say. I don't wake up in the morning and start humming the Bond theme in the shower, if that's what you think!"
guitar.com

Bruce Springsteen announces new album, a collection of “15 soul music greats”

Bruce Springsteen has announced he will release a brand new album, Only The Strong Survive, which is set to be a collection of “15 soul music greats”. In an announcement video shared earlier today (29 September) Springsteen stated, “I wanted to make an album where I just sang, and what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?”
Variety

Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date

The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
getnews.info

Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single

“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ New Album of Classic Soul Covers

Bruce Springsteen will release a new studio comprised of 15 soul music covers on Nov. 11 on Columbia Records. Titled “Only The Strong Survive,” the album features songs from the catalogs of Motown and Stax Records, the songwriting duo of Gamble and Huff and more. The tracklist, which appears below, is like a set from a classic ’60s-early ’70s specialty soul radio show. The album, Springsteen’s 21st studio outing, will also feature guest vocals by soul great Sam Moore, as well as contributions from the E Street Horns, string arrangements by Rob Mathes and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa...
IndieWire

LCD Soundsystem Releases Original Song ‘New Body Rhumba’ from ‘White Noise’

While a new Noah Baumbach movie (especially one that stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver) is always going to be a big event for the indie film community, the release of “White Noise” is an equally monumental moment for music fans. Indie rockers LCD Soundsystem, who haven’t released new music since the 2018 album “American Dream” hit shelves, have contributed a new original song for the film. Titled “New Body Rhumba,” the track serves as the backdrop for a massive dance number during the film’s closing credits. And if you can’t wait for “White Noise” to premiere in theaters November 25...
WEKU

Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81

Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33

Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
