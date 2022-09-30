Read full article on original website
Related
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Why Rolling Stones’ Singer Mick Jagger Said He ‘Could Really Die’ the First Time He Met the Beatles
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger professed that he “could really die” the first time he met The Beatles.
The Moment Paul McCartney Knew Ringo Starr Was the Perfect Drummer for The Beatles
Ringo Starr nailed one song and proved to Paul McCartney he was the perfect drummer for The Beatles.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
John Lennon Said He Would ‘Never Forgive’ George Harrison and Paul McCartney for Their Treatment of Yoko Ono
The Beatles didn't greet Yoko Ono warmly when they met her. John Lennon said he couldn't forgive them for that.
An Angry John Lennon Described George Harrison’s Affair as ‘Virtual Incest’
John Lennon and George Harrison both had affairs. Still, Lennon was not happy to learn about one of Harrison's extramarital relationships.
The Beatles’ ‘We Can Work It Out’: John Lennon Said His Lyrics For the Song Were ‘Impatient’
John Lennon said the lyrics of The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" reflected his personality. The track became a hit twice in the United Kingdom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Lennon’s Wife Burst Into Tears When George Harrison Showed Up in Her Hospital Room
George Harrison was devoted to John Lennon when they first met. He would follow him around, even to Lennon's future wife's hospital room.
Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’
Ringo Starr once said the Beatles' farting habits once cause terrible trouble in the band the they learned how to handle things when someone let one slip.
George Harrison’s Son Dhani ‘Freaked Out’ When He Learned His Dad Was in The Beatles
George Harrison's son knew his dad was a musician, but didn't know he was in The Beatles. When he found out, he "freaked out."
George Harrison Was ‘Absolutely Livid’ When John Lennon Canceled a Meeting Because of an Astrologer
The Beatles broke up in 1970, but they still had to work out details about their split. John Lennon canceled the meeting because of his astrologer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
Ringo Starr Was the ‘Most Approachable’ of The Beatles Since ‘He Didn’t Have Any Pretense’ Like John and Paul, 1 Musician Once Said
One three-time member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band said Ringo was the most approachable of the Beatles because of his lack of pretense.
George Harrison Was Glad He Wasn’t on the Receiving End of John Lennon’s ‘How Do You Sleep?’
George Harrison was glad he wasn't on the receiving end of John Lennon's 'How Do You Sleep?' John wrote the song about Paul McCartney.
Why Ringo Starr Couldn’t Teach George Harrison’s Son, Dhani, How to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr couldn't teach George Harrison's son, Dhani, the drums for one particular reason. Dhani stuck with guitar like his dad.
Why John Lennon Didn’t Like ‘Saturday Night Fever’
John Lennon said the popularity of 'Saturday Night Fever' proved some young people were "worshiping" something he did not like.
Ringo Starr Said He Was Angry for 20 Years After The Beatles Broke Up
Ringo Starr joined The Beatles in 1962 and remained in the band for years. He explained that he was very upset when the band broke up.
John Lennon Said He and George Harrison Weren’t as ‘Stable’ as the Other Beatles
George Harrison and John Lennon enjoyed using LSD. Lennon wondered if the drug made them less stable than their bandmates.
Ringo Starr Once Explained How the ‘Abbey Road’ Cover Was the Result of The Beatles Shooting Down Other Ideas
Ringo Starr once explained the famous photo on the 'Abbey Road' cover was a result of The Beatles shooting down several more ambitious ideas.
Comments / 0