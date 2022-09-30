Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,494,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

