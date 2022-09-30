Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO