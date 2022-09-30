Read full article on original website
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP
Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
6ix9ine Appears to Beat Up DJ in Dubai for Not Playing His Music
6ix9ine appears to have attacked a DJ in Dubai for not playing his music and it was caught on video. On Friday (Sept. 23), Instagram page @rapsszn posted a video of 6ix9ine throwing bolo's at a club DJ in Dubai who refused to play the rapper's music because he was a "snitch." In the clip, Tekashi is punching on someone—possibly the DJ—while several people try to pull the two men apart. At one point in the video, there's a man who appears to be sneaking up behind 6ix9ine and quickly snatching something off his neck.
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
The Grammy Award-winning artist was also behind the hit singles "Fantastic Voyage," "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" and "C U When U Get There." Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey,...
September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops 'Aquemini' Album & More
Several rappers made history on this day 24 years ago.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
thesource.com
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Singles From Smino & J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Quavo & Takeoff + More
HIPHOPDX – September is coming to a close and cooler temperatures have started to arise as fall begins to show its signs. As the seasons change a new round of essential singles from the world of Hip Hop and R&B emerge, ensuring that you’ll have plenty to explore this coming October weekend.
Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’
Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
thesource.com
Happy 60th Birthday To Hip Hop Pioneer DJ Marley Marl!
Born Marlon Williamson this date in 1962 in NYC, the DJ, producer, and record label owner known as Marley Marl is a trailblazer of Hip Hop’s ever-evolving sound, being one of the first to use sampling as a means to gather elements for a song. Starting with his days...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Hip Hop Legend DJ Premier
DJ Premiere has been producing since the 1980s and still creates music. You can not list some of hip hop’s most significant producers without mentioning the veteran musician. He is best known for producing all of Gang Starr’s music comprised of himself and the late Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, but has worked with everyone in the business from Rakim to Janet Jackson.
thesource.com
YG Releases New Album ‘I GOT ISSUES’ and Video for “I Dance”
I GOT ISSUES, YG’s sixth studio album is made available by Def Jam Recordings. YG debuted the music video for his single “I Dance,” along with the release of his deeply personal new album. Hip-hop legends including J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas, Roddy Rich, and others have...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get Familiar with Some of the Biggest Acts to Roll Through the Halls of Legendary Hip Hop Label, Loud Records
The BET Hip Hop Awards is more than just a night of big wins, award speeches, and dazzling live performances. The annual ceremony is a celebration of not only hip hop music but hip hop culture. At this year’s event, the recognition of one of the most influential genres in music will continue as we set to honor 30 years of the iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind.
Very timely: 50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ (video)
Music icon-turned-Hollywood producer 50 Cent is dropping what can only be termed a very timely TV show titled “Hip Hop Homicides.”. The series, which will appear on WE tv beginning on Nov. 3, 2022, will hone in on the shooting deaths and unsolved killings of a score of rappers, including XXXTENTACION, King Von, Chinx and Soulja Slim and many others.
Stereogum
Stream billy woods’ Excellent New Messiah Musik-Produced Surprise Album Church
What did we do to deserve a new billy woods album so quickly. We know Brooklyn rapper woods as one half of the great Armand Hammer, and he’s also one of the world’s most compelling solo rappers right now, too. In April, woods teamed up with producer Preservation to release Aethiopes, and it’s one of the best albums of the year thus far. Today, with no advance warning, woods has followed Aethiopes with a whole new album called Church.
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
Collider
Grammy-Winning Rapper and Actor Coolio Dead at 59
Coolio, who won a Grammy for his No. 1 smash-hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ in 1996, has passed away at the age of 59. Whilst no cause of death has been determined yet, Coolio leaves behind a long career as a rapper, record producer, and actor. Coolio’s manager, Jarez...
thesource.com
The Estate of Prodigy Releases New Posthumous Album ‘The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine’
Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep’s new posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine, has been released. Released by the Estate of Prodigy new release is a follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was released in 2017 ahead of his death.
With '$oul $old $eparately,' Freddie Gibbs cashes in on his cachet
Forget what F. Scott Fitzgerald said about American lives and second acts, Gibbs is on his third or fourth. $$$ is a rewarding listen that sometimes labors under the weight of a forced progression.
