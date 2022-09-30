Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
YouTube TV users can now subscribe to standalone networks without a base plan
This confirms reports that the company was looking to launch a YouTube channel store and join many other services that aggregate streaming subscriptions. Sling TV, Roku, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV offer standalone options. So, rather than spending $64.99 a month for the YouTube TV Base Plan that provides...
knowtechie.com
How to listen to podcasts on Amazon Echo
Amazon’s Alexa is your digital assistant, capable of making your day just a bit easier by responding to your voice. In addition to helping you play music or make a phone call, Alexa is capable of playing your favorite podcast from your favorite provider. Podcasts are a great way...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
daystech.org
Fire TV software update for Australian Amazon Echo Show 15
When I reviewed the Echo Show 15 in April I concluded that it’s disappointing that Amazon Australia didn’t take the chance of a delayed launch for the Echo Show 15 to make the system extra Australian by including the complete ABC iView, 7, 9, 10, SBS catch-up in addition to different Aussie particular video streaming companies like STAN and Kayo.
Trump startup drama may trigger investor exodus
Ultimately, if Digital World is able to coax the investors to stay in, the company will still need SEC approval before it can close the Trump Media transaction.
Streaming Fatigue? Here's How to Quickly and Easily Cancel Your Netflix Subscription
Streaming powerhouse Netflix once had the market cornered on bingeable content, with hits like Stranger Things and The Crown. But with subscription costs, new ad tiers, and fees for password sharing, the service is beginning to feel the pinch. In the second quarter of 2022, it lost nearly 1 million subscribers, the largest quarter loss in company history.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Jellyfish Free Online
Best sites to watch Jellyfish - Last updated on Oct 01, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Redbox Apple iTunes Microsoft Store Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Redbox Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: The...
How To Connect Roku To Your Wi-Fi Without a Remote
The Roku remote is an important element without which, you may find it hard to navigate your Roku TV. There are multiple buttons on the Roku remote. The Roku Remote has a power button on top, the Home button on right just below power, and right next to it is the Back button. Below the navigation buttons in the middle, there are three buttons for Channel Recall, Sleep Timer, and More Options respectively.
Google Stadia Joins the Google Graveyard
Google says it sees "clear opportunities" to apply the technology behind Stadia to YouTube, Google Play and the company's augmented reality efforts.
protocol.com
Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
Apple Insider
Apple names new VPs for Maps, Services, Silicon
Apple has named a number of new vice presidents for its teams, with Maps, Services, and Silicon teams getting new supervisory pairs of eyes. Apple annually makes changes to its list of vice presidents in the fall, typically under its regular performance reviews of its workforce that it conducts during the season. The position, two levels below C-level executives, is one of the most senior roles employees can reach within the iPhone maker.
Android Headlines
You Can Now Purchase YouTube TV Add-Ons Without Paying $65/Month
YouTube TV is one of the best streaming Live TV services out there. And as of late, they’ve been adding a lot more add-ons to the platform. Instead of just adding everything to the base plan. But now, YouTube TV is going to let you add these add-ons without subscribing to the YouTube TV base plan. That means you can subscribe to the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV without paying $65 per month, plus the cost of the NBA League Pass.
Android Authority
How to mirror your iPhone to a TV
Move your iPhone to the big screen. If the screen of your iPhone is too small for you, you can show the screen’s contents on a TV using the magic of AirPlay. Maybe you want to show your friends the latest cool feature on your phone? Perhaps you would like to transfer that cool iPhone game to a bigger screen? Or you could be watching something on Apple TV or Netflix and suddenly decide it would be more enjoyable transferring it from the iPhone to that monster flatscreen TV in the corner of the room. Whatever the reason, here’s how to mirror your iPhone screen to a TV.
Red Herring
Google to Shut Down Stadia
Google has announced it is shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia, just three years after its launch. The service was touted as a “Netflix for games” and allowed gamers to stream games online without owning expensive hardware like consoles. But after suffering from “a lack of traction” with gamers, the service will come to and end in January next year.
Apple Insider
How to use Studio Light in macOS Ventura for video apps
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Continuity Camera will arrive inmacOS Ventura soon, and it includes visual effects to improve background and lighting of live video. Here's how to use it.
NPR
The miracle apple (Classic)
For a long time, pretty much every apple in the grocery store looked and tasted the same, and they weren't very good. Today on the show, how we got from mealy, nasty apples to apples that actually taste delicious. The story starts with a breeder who discovered a miracle apple. But discovering that apple was not enough.
pocketnow.com
Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices are up to 50 percent off
We keep receiving insane deals on some of Amazon’s best and most popular products, as you can currently score up to 50 percent savings on Fire TV streaming devices and some of the company’s smart TVs. First up, we have the Fire TV 4K, which is now available for $25 after picking up a 50 percent discount. You can get one or get two for the price of one, which may be the best idea, considering that you may have a couple of TVs in your home.
