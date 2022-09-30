Read full article on original website
NME
Tame Impala remixes Confidence Man’s ‘Holiday’ for ‘RE-TILT’ EP
Tame Impala have shared a remix of Confidence Man’s single ‘Holiday’, dropping the track last week as part of the latter’s group’s just-released ‘RE-TILT’ EP. As implied by its title, the ‘RE-TILT’ package comprises remixes of songs that appeared on Confidence Man’s second album, ‘TILT’. It was released last Friday (September 30) via I OH YOU, and also includes a new take on ‘Holiday’ by Erol Alkan, a remix of ‘Angry Girl’ by CHAI, and other remixes from Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, X-COAST, CC:CISCO! and Daniel Avery.
NME
Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce upcoming album ‘World Record’, share new single ‘Love Earth’
Neil Young has announced ‘World Record’, a new album the singer created with his band Crazy Horse. The 10-song album will be released on November 18, and was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios in Malibu. The same studio was previously used by Young to record his 2016 album, ‘Peace Trail’. On ‘World Record’, Young provides vocals across the album’s tracklist alongside instrumentation from Crazy Horse, all of which was recorded live and mixed to analogue tape by Rubin.
NME
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Review: Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Once “Lost” Concert is Found…With Video Too
Creedence Clearwater Revival at The Royal Albert Hall-CD Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall-DVD Judging strictly by the near breathless tone of the pre-release publicity surrounding Creedence Clearwater Revival’s London’s Royal Albert Hall concert in April 1970, you’d think it was a stunning, riveting example of the band at the height of its career.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Prince’s Half-Sister Cruelly Denies Sinéad O’Connor Documentary Use of “Nothing Compares 2 U”: “Prince’s Version Is Best”
Showtime‘s Sinéad O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares has been denied the use of her cover of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U” by the late singer’s estate. In a statement to Billboard, Prince’s half-sister and co-heir Sharon Nelson wrote, “I didn’t feel she deserved to use the song.” Prince had written “Nothing Compares 2 U” for his side project, The Family, and the song appeared on their self-titled 1985 debut album. O’Connor’s 1990 cover of the track launched her career trajectory forward, making her an international sensation with three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year. Hence why the film’s director Kathryn Ferguson...
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
withguitars.com
David Byrne Radio Presents: Latin Pop Explosion
A few days ago I went to Rosalia’s concert at Radio City and was knocked out! I had seen her before at Webster Hall some years ago, along with Caetano Veloso. She’s not strictly Afro Caribe, like most of these tracks, but she sort of fits right in. Her roots are Flamenco (she’s from Spain), but she’s evolved and broadened her scope and now she kind of does it all but still pulls out the duende stuff as a soulful reminder. Her show had very innovative staging consisting of 8 dancers and a video cameraperson on stage. They mostly perform on a giant seamless which acts as a stage for the video screens. Making the video become part of the show. She seemed to be wearing no makeup- other than a little lipstick. Possibly because with all the sweating it might have become a mess? Her presence was very sincere and heartfelt – unusual for a pop show like this.
10 things you never knew about Alice In Chains’ Dirt
Alice In Chains landmark second album Dirt was released on this day in 1992
The Flaming Lips to Issue 20th Anniversary Box Set of ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’
Yoshimi is back to battle the pink robots in a style fit only for a 20th-anniversary celebration. Comprised of an assortment of rarities from B-sides and demos to remixes and radio sessions, The Flaming Lips are issuing a box set in honor of the 20th year of their 2002 classic album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
NME
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
thehypemagazine.com
Mushvenom Releases Futuristic Music Video for Single ‘Space Muship’
Today, talented South Korean rapper and lyricist, Mushvenom, dropped the highly anticipated music video for his title track “SPACE MUSHIP”, which is also the album’s title, is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The full-length project is full of high-energy anthems and showcases a unique futuristic style unlike any other, that exudes energy and passion with high-octane drops and verses for a never ending party.
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
thehypemagazine.com
Premiere | EYEAMKI – Vigilante (EP)
Muti-faceted EYEAMKI is the music industry’s first Vigilante as she captures the looks of Daredevil & her favorite, Dead Pool, in the artwork for her debut project by the same name. The project is a 6-song EP diary of the rising star dealing with woman-on-woman crime & her reactions to the debacle of Doja Cat.
musictimes.com
Amy Winehouse's Song For 'Quantum of Solace' Fell Through Because of Tragedy
While the James Bond film series is renowned for its action, adventure, and record-breaking ticket sales, the movies have also grown in popularity for their enduring, iconic theme music. Longtime producer Barbara Broccoli shed light on the Amy Winehouse's song that sadly never materialized in an interview with Entertainment Weekly...
