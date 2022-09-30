ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, OH

Heath police identify Newark man in fatal workplace accident

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

Heath police have identified the man who died at his workplace on Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Heath fire was called to Samuel Packaging Systems Group after a man had become entangled into a machine, Heath Fire Chief Warren McCord told The Advocate on Thursday.

The man was identified through a Heath police report as 42-year-old Billy Joe Craig, of Newark.

According to McCord, his crews were able to get Craig out of the machine once they arrived on scene. They performed CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and Craig was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to a Heath police incident report, an officer observed a roll of blue tape in a gap in the machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group where Craig was working.

The investigator reported video footage from surveillance cameras showed three employees, including Craig, in the area where the incident occured. The officer reported Craig is seen reaching for something atop the machine, then stepping back and looking into an area where the officer saw the blue tape.

"A large ram pushed a bale of straps on steel drum away from the machine," the officer reported viewing on video footage. He said the video shows Craig crawling into the machine in the path of the ram which was returning to its starting position.

The officer reported the other two employees saw Craig as the incident occured and pressed the emergency stop button on the control panel, which stopped all the machines on the line. He reported the employees summoned help to remove Craig from the machine.

Heath fire and police arrived on scene and their attempts to revive Craig were unsuccessful.

Heath police reported it appears Craig's death was an accident and the case will be closed pending toxicology results.

The company did not respond to a request for comment by Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath police identify Newark man in fatal workplace accident

Comments / 4

Welts Von Warwick
2d ago

Should never be able to climb into the way of anything mechanical without a guard tripping and shutting it down. Most companies use an eye that will trip if you break its plane. There's no excuse for this kind of accident anymore. Toxicology shouldn't matter. A drunk person should be able to stagger around a plant and be safe with maybe the exception of a foundry. Rest in peace

Reply
4
Lura Parsons
2d ago

😮😔😪 Wow! So, SO sorry for his Family's loss ‼️🙏Prayers and Thoughts for ALL INVOLVED!! Sounds like definitely an accident!🤔. This kind of accident happened back in the 90's at a Plant in N. western Ohio, w/NO fault to the 😔Employee😪! SAME*HERE 💯‼️😮😔🙏. My Heart is 💔 broken, not only for this Young Man's Family, but also for his co-workers and Friends!!! ~~>. NOW!, I don't know anyone IN this OR the company, I've just shared MY * THOUGHTS and OPINION!!! 🙂😔🙏. MANY Thanks to the Quick Responders for their BEST♥️ efforts to bring him back. 🤗🙏💯. MUCH LOVE and Prayers !

Reply(1)
2
 

