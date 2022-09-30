Read full article on original website
Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date
The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
NME
Craig David – ’22’ album review: a silky R&B revival record
Craig David’s reputation precedes him: seminal dance hits, a now-successful DJing profile and a largely beloved, if not tolerated, presence: the days of being mercilessly mocked on Bo Selecta feel long-gone, perhaps. His eighth album, ‘22’, is a celebration of the journey so far, and a revival for his R&B credibility.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message
Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
How to Watch Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert on Apple Music
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour might be coming to an end, but the Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist is giving fans who couldn’t make it to a show a front-row ticket thanks to a new livestream concert on Apple Music today. Eilish fans can watch the livestream on Apple Music starting on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST. The livestream show is part of the brand’s Apple Music Live series, which has previously included livestream sets from Harry Styles to Luke Combs, and was previously recorded during Eilish‘s London concert at the O2 Arena. Buy...
David Bowie's Hunky Dory to be released as a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased tracks, demos and more
A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory will contain unreleased tracks, home demos and live recordings
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
Popculture
EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33
Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
CBS News
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
The Flaming Lips to Issue 20th Anniversary Box Set of ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’
Yoshimi is back to battle the pink robots in a style fit only for a 20th-anniversary celebration. Comprised of an assortment of rarities from B-sides and demos to remixes and radio sessions, The Flaming Lips are issuing a box set in honor of the 20th year of their 2002 classic album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Andrea Bocelli shows talent runs in the family as he takes to the stage at London's O2 alongside son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10
His incredible voice is known around the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family. As renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage by his son Matteo, 24, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia in London on Friday. The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a...
NME
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
Brit Beat: U.K. Industry Quiets Down for Royal Mourning; Bring Me the Horizon’s Success Spurs Management Expansion
It’s been a curious month for the U.K. music biz, with events dominated by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her passing was announced just as the industry was descending on the Mercury Prize with Free Now awards in Hammersmith, West London – a ceremony that was abruptly pulled, despite 11 of the 12 nominated artists being in the room.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
