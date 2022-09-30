ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Variety

Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date

The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
NME

Craig David – ’22’ album review: a silky R&B revival record

Craig David’s reputation precedes him: seminal dance hits, a now-successful DJing profile and a largely beloved, if not tolerated, presence: the days of being mercilessly mocked on Bo Selecta feel long-gone, perhaps. His eighth album, ‘22’, is a celebration of the journey so far, and a revival for his R&B credibility.
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30

It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message

Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert on Apple Music

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour might be coming to an end, but the Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist is giving fans who couldn’t make it to a show a front-row ticket thanks to a new livestream concert on Apple Music today. Eilish fans can watch the livestream on Apple Music starting on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST. The livestream show is part of the brand’s Apple Music Live series, which has previously included livestream sets from Harry Styles to Luke Combs, and was previously recorded during Eilish‘s London concert at the O2 Arena. Buy...
Popculture

EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33

Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
CBS News

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
NME

Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
MUSIC

