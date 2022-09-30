Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Flint residents react to commercial structure fire at Saginaw Street near McClellan
FLINT, Mich. — Multiple fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire in Flint Saturday afternoon at Saginaw Street near McClellan. Residents said the building at 3101 North Saginaw Street has been there for years. For Reference: Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint. People in the neighborhood...
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
nbc25news.com
EGLE: 95% of lead service lines replaced in the city of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Friday that the city has reached a major milestone of 95 percent of lead service lines replaced, capping off a multi-million dollar residential lead line replacement program and water system infrastructure modernization effort.
nbc25news.com
WANTED: Fugitive believed to be in the Flint area
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A wanted fugitive considered to be armed and dangerous is believed to be in the Flint area. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to the arrest of Joshua Lynn Sylvester. Sylvester is wanted on the following charges:. Assault With...
nbc25news.com
Genesee Co. will get $200,000 from the $21.55 million budget on fighting blight
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state will fund $21.55 million in fighting blight across the state. However, Genesee County will only get $200,000 from the fund. For reference: Gov. Whitmer announces $21.55 million blight elimination program for communities, economy. The Genesee County Land Bank said the...
nbc25news.com
More than $1 million will be spent in downtown Flint for public safety
FLINT, Mich.— University of Michigan (UM) Flint was awarded more than $1 million grant money for public safety in downtown Flint. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation awarded UM Flint $1.5 million over the course of three years—the grant was a year in the making. "This gives us more...
nbc25news.com
University of Michigan to ban tobacco product use on campuses, including vape and chew
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan will prohibit the use of all tobacco products on all of its campuses effective Nov. 17. The existing Smoking on University Premises policy, SPG 601.04, will be revised and renamed the Tobacco-Free University Premises policy. The update bans the following products not...
nbc25news.com
Consumers Energy Foundation helps student find passion after leaving 'toxic environment'
FLINT, Mich. — A University of Michigan (UM) Flint student faced tough challenges in the last couple of years. Thanks to some help from the Consumers Energy Foundation, he has found himself able to study something he loves—a passion for helping others. "It's been a crazy, wild ride,"...
nbc25news.com
Book launch held at Flint Public Library for local author
FLINT, Mich. The Donations with Love Foundation held a book launch at the Flint Public Library Saturday. " Save Silly Millie" is Darcele Robinson's first children's book. The story is about a little girl and her old dog, the power of prayer, and how to cope after losing a loved one.
nbc25news.com
College & Career Kickoff event to be held for those pursuing higher education in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Young adults looking to learn more about continuing their education or identifying a career pathway are invited to attend an event in Downtown Flint. The "College & Career Kickoff" will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the University of Michigan-Flint's Riverfront Conference Center. Attendees...
nbc25news.com
Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election
FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
nbc25news.com
Flint Jaguars held its Homecoming football game as invite-only
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Southwestern Classical Academy held its Homecoming football game Friday—the first home game since the violent outbreak two weeks ago. For reference: Flint Jaguars game abruptly cancelled due to multiple fights. Flint Southwestern Classical Academy restricted the rules of their future games to invite-only, to...
nbc25news.com
Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates
WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
