Detroit, MI

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
EGLE: 95% of lead service lines replaced in the city of Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Friday that the city has reached a major milestone of 95 percent of lead service lines replaced, capping off a multi-million dollar residential lead line replacement program and water system infrastructure modernization effort.
FLINT, MI
WANTED: Fugitive believed to be in the Flint area

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A wanted fugitive considered to be armed and dangerous is believed to be in the Flint area. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to the arrest of Joshua Lynn Sylvester. Sylvester is wanted on the following charges:. Assault With...
FLINT, MI
More than $1 million will be spent in downtown Flint for public safety

FLINT, Mich.— University of Michigan (UM) Flint was awarded more than $1 million grant money for public safety in downtown Flint. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation awarded UM Flint $1.5 million over the course of three years—the grant was a year in the making. "This gives us more...
FLINT, MI
Book launch held at Flint Public Library for local author

FLINT, Mich. The Donations with Love Foundation held a book launch at the Flint Public Library Saturday. " Save Silly Millie" is Darcele Robinson's first children's book. The story is about a little girl and her old dog, the power of prayer, and how to cope after losing a loved one.
FLINT, MI
Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election

FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
FLINT, MI
Flint Jaguars held its Homecoming football game as invite-only

FLINT, Mich. — Flint Southwestern Classical Academy held its Homecoming football game Friday—the first home game since the violent outbreak two weeks ago. For reference: Flint Jaguars game abruptly cancelled due to multiple fights. Flint Southwestern Classical Academy restricted the rules of their future games to invite-only, to...
FLINT, MI
Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates

WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
WARREN, MI

