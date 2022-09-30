ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: 150 years of Methodism in Yakima Valley

Wesley United Methodist Church’s congregation is celebrating the faith’s sesquicentennial Sunday. Like the community surrounding it, the church has grown with the Valley, from its humble beginnings with a circuit preacher to a congregation that follows a mission to “serve Christ, community and creation.”. A formal Methodist...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima City Sees Lots of Complaints of Bad Drivers

"The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department. Planning is underway now for a major traffic emphasis next month funded in part by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Capt. Jay Seely says officers will be watching for speeders and drivers who run red lights. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the city announced the upcoming traffic emphasis "due to the sheer amount of calls we have had thinking we didn't have any traffic enforcement."
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters

A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair

Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
