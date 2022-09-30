Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: 150 years of Methodism in Yakima Valley
Wesley United Methodist Church’s congregation is celebrating the faith’s sesquicentennial Sunday. Like the community surrounding it, the church has grown with the Valley, from its humble beginnings with a circuit preacher to a congregation that follows a mission to “serve Christ, community and creation.”. A formal Methodist...
Yakima Herald Republic
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
KIMA TV
Electric car owners across the state came to Yakima to educate people on the benefits
YAKIMA -- In light of National Drive Electric Week, motorcycles, cars and one wheel electric vehicles from all across the state joined today at the Yakima Farmers Market to educate people on how they work and the benefits of them. Kids were able to get a closer look at a...
WSDOT begins putting up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has begun putting fences around the perimeter of Camp Hope. This comes after WSDOT, Jewels Helping Hands, and people at Camp Hope helped clean up excess trash and rearranged RVs around the border of the camp. WSDOT expects the...
FOX 11 and 41
A locally-owned coffee shop in Yakima fears another price hike for customers as minimum wages increase in January
YAKIMA, Wash. — Starting in January, the state’s minimum wage will increase to 15.74 dollars, which is 1.25 more than now. MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters fears another price hike for customers. It tries to to pay its employees more than minimum wage but may no longer be able to soon, said manager Bridgette Fouts.
Yakima City Sees Lots of Complaints of Bad Drivers
"The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department. Planning is underway now for a major traffic emphasis next month funded in part by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Capt. Jay Seely says officers will be watching for speeders and drivers who run red lights. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the city announced the upcoming traffic emphasis "due to the sheer amount of calls we have had thinking we didn't have any traffic enforcement."
Yakima Herald Republic
A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters
A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
WSP trooper shot in the line of duty to be greeted with parade as he returns home to Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 27, returned home on Sunday after he was shot in the face in the line of duty just over a week ago. Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the WSP and a Walla Walla native, drove himself to the hospital on Sept. 22 after he was rammed by a car, then shot multiple times.
Tri-Cities has more mental health services than ever. Then why are so many in crisis?
What to do when you or someone you love is in crisis.
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Update | Driver who died after she hit a guardrail near Prosser is identified
Part of I-82 was closed for three hours.
q13fox.com
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Stunning 1.3 M Sanctuary for Sale with Vineyard in Yakima, WA
If a home is what you're searching for in the Yakima Valley, with land and a place to grow old in. You have got to check this spot out. Even if you aren't searching, be a looky-loo because this spot in Yakima features a vineyard, hot tub, pool, firepit and so much more!
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair
Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
