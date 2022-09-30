Read full article on original website
The State Debate: 2022 Colorado Gubernatorial Debate
KOAA News5 and The Gazette present The State Debate featuring Governor Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl from Penrose House in Colorado Springs.
Who Will Win the Race for Secretary of State? (10/1)
Will incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold win re-election, or will Republican challenger Pam Anderson get the ‘W’?. *Remember, as always with our totally non-scientific polls, we want to know what you legitimately THINK will happen — not what you hope will happen or which candidate you support personally. If you had to bet the deed to your house that your prediction would be correct, how would you vote?
Colorado state senator explains his party switch
A state senator has thrown a big wrench into Republicans' hopes to take control of the Colorado State Senate this November. A month ago, Sen. Kevin Priola switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. In his first in-depth interview since making the decision, Priola said he "has no regrets." For 15 years he campaigned as a Republican in Adams County. Now he is campaigning against Republicans, who have launched a recall effort against him. When Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked Priola on Thursday about his decision, he cited Republicans' opposition to climate change legislation and support of President Donald...
Allegations of racist comment, retaliation against Colorado sheriff tossed
An American Indian man formerly employed with the Logan County Sheriff's Office has not plausibly shown he was the victim of discrimination and retaliation, a federal judge has ruled, even though the defendants did not deny the elected sheriff had repeatedly made racist comments to employees. Shadowhawk A. Tiger, who...
At Pueblo Debate, Ganahl’s Comments Seem to Hark Back to Trump’s ‘American Carnage’ Inauguration Speech; Polis Defends His Record
On one side of the room in CSU Pueblo’s Occhiato Student Center, where the Democratic and Republican candidates for Colorado governor faced off in their first debate on Sept. 28, a man wore a T-shirt with the name of the candidate he’ll be voting for in the midterms.
Denver Womxn’s March Is Back, and Needed Now More Than Ever
After a two-year break, the Denver Womxns March is back, with more need now than ever. Following the Dobbs decision in June and abortion bans being implemented across the nation, we reflect on why the Denver Womxns March matters so much in our current context. For me, the first time...
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
Can Leslie Herod run for Denver mayor and the statehouse at the same time? It’s not so simple
When Leslie Herod announced earlier this month that she was running for Denver mayor next spring her campaign confirmed that she was staying on the November ballot as an incumbent Colorado Statehouse representative for a portion of the city. Although both Colorado law and Denver city code, explicitly forbid candidates...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
‘Come to Colorado!’: Amy Schumer, Time magazine highlight Colorado politics
Colorado politics are back in the national spotlight, this time catching the eye of some publications in pop culture.
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado
The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
