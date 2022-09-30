ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

coloradopols.com

Who Will Win the Race for Secretary of State? (10/1)

Will incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold win re-election, or will Republican challenger Pam Anderson get the ‘W’?. *Remember, as always with our totally non-scientific polls, we want to know what you legitimately THINK will happen — not what you hope will happen or which candidate you support personally. If you had to bet the deed to your house that your prediction would be correct, how would you vote?
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado state senator explains his party switch

A state senator has thrown a big wrench into Republicans' hopes to take control of the Colorado State Senate this November.  A month ago, Sen. Kevin Priola switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. In his first in-depth interview since making the decision, Priola said he "has no regrets." For 15 years he campaigned as a Republican in Adams County. Now he is campaigning against Republicans, who have launched a recall effort against him. When Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked Priola on Thursday about his decision, he cited Republicans' opposition to climate change legislation and support of President Donald...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Womxn’s March Is Back, and Needed Now More Than Ever

After a two-year break, the Denver Womxns March is back, with more need now than ever. Following the Dobbs decision in June and abortion bans being implemented across the nation, we reflect on why the Denver Womxns March matters so much in our current context. For me, the first time...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope

Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
COLORADO STATE
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado

Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado

The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
COLORADO STATE
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE

