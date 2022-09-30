Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard. A second person in the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. Police would not comment if the woman who died was the...
WYTV.com
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
WYTV.com
Poland landlord accused of grabbing woman inappropriately
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of inappropriately touching a woman who leases property from him. Joseph Zdrilich, 78, is charged with sexual imposition. According to a criminal complaint filed in Struthers Municipal Court, a woman called Poland Village Police on...
cleveland19.com
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
WYTV.com
Boardman man facing multiple domestic violence cases
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who court records indicate already faces at least two other domestic violence cases is back in the Mahoning County Jail. Sheriff’s deputies say Brian Moffo got into a physical fight with a woman earlier this week at the Hampton Inn in Canfield where he had been staying.
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
WYTV.com
Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department. Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS and Pittsburgh Police responded to the stadium at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday after the man fell from an escalator, according to the safety department release.
WFMJ.com
Warren man jailed: Accused of throwing boiling water on man in wheelchair
A Warren man is accused of throwing boiling water on a Youngstown man in a wheelchair, as well as threatening to shoot him. According to a police report, the suspect, who police say was an acquaintance of the victim walked up to him in a parking lot on West Market Street with a cup of boiling water.
WYTV.com
Green Youngstown holds hazardous waste drive
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds. There’s a collection every October and May. The drive handles household hazardous waste items properly to make sure they don’t end up in the two active landfills in Mahoning County.
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Victims speak out after over 30 local car break-ins
Over thirty vehicles were broken into in one city overnight.
WYTV.com
Former fire chief gets jail time in shooting
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A former fire chief in Mercer County was sentenced Friday for shooting a man. David Jones was sentenced to four to 12 years in the June 2021 shooting of Tyler Schadt, of Greenville. He pleaded guilty last month to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Trumbull County prison marks milestone
The state prison in Trumbull County is celebrating a big milestone next week.
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
Former Pa. fire chief sentenced for shooting his girlfriend’s husband
MERCER — “The scar on my face, I’ll see forever when I look in the mirror,” gunshot victim Tyler C. Schadt said, recounting the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen. “He’s a danger to...
Infant killed in Ohio shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
WYTV.com
Local event works to ensure no child sleeps on the floor
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to ensure no child in the Valley is sleeping on the floor. Monday, the organization had its second annual build in Struthers. Organizers say right now they have more than 170 families on their waitlist. Those in Struthers were hoping...
