Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Woman dies following crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard. A second person in the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. Police would not comment if the woman who died was the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police arrest man during investigation at local park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Poland landlord accused of grabbing woman inappropriately

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of inappropriately touching a woman who leases property from him. Joseph Zdrilich, 78, is charged with sexual imposition. According to a criminal complaint filed in Struthers Municipal Court, a woman called Poland Village Police on...
POLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
FAIRLAWN, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman man facing multiple domestic violence cases

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who court records indicate already faces at least two other domestic violence cases is back in the Mahoning County Jail. Sheriff's deputies say Brian Moffo got into a physical fight with a woman earlier this week at the Hampton Inn in Canfield where he had been staying.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department. Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS and Pittsburgh Police responded to the stadium at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday after the man fell from an escalator, according to the safety department release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Green Youngstown holds hazardous waste drive

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds. There's a collection every October and May. The drive handles household hazardous waste items properly to make sure they don't end up in the two active landfills in Mahoning County.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Former fire chief gets jail time in shooting

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A former fire chief in Mercer County was sentenced Friday for shooting a man. David Jones was sentenced to four to 12 years in the June 2021 shooting of Tyler Schadt, of Greenville. He pleaded guilty last month to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Local event works to ensure no child sleeps on the floor

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to ensure no child in the Valley is sleeping on the floor. Monday, the organization had its second annual build in Struthers. Organizers say right now they have more than 170 families on their waitlist. Those in Struthers were hoping...
STRUTHERS, OH

