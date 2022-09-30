The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.40, or +1.89%, to $21.55. Volume reached 49,850 shares, with price reaching a high of $21.551 and a low of $21.55. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Shoals Technologies Group Achieves Certification For Above Ground eMobility Charging Solutions.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO