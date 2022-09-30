Read full article on original website
Related
nwahomepage.com
There can only be one “Top Dog” in Bella Vista
There can only be one top dog at a fun competition this weekend. Watch as Nancy Cullins, Bruce Portillo, and “Tucker” are here with details on the 17th Annual Wiener Takes All race. 17th Annual “Wiener Takes All”. Saturday, October 1 | 9:00 a.m. Loch Lomond Dam...
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas football coach?
Razorback fans supporting the hogs through thick …. First justice center for poultry workers opens in …. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Bentonville High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Hunter...
nwahomepage.com
LIVE: Springdale at Bentonville West
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can catch live high school football action each Friday night on our website and KXNW. The Springdale Bulldogs head to Bentonville West to take on the Wolverines. You can watch the game online by visiting the website here. For the latest highlights and news...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas hosting long list of recruits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host a long list of recruits for the Alabama game on Saturday including some key targets in 2024-2026 along with several 2023 commitments. The Hogs are 3-1 while Alabama is 4-0. Arkansas is No. 20 in the AP Poll while Alabama is No. 2. The Hogs are 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
nwahomepage.com
Home is Where the Hog is: The James Jointer Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer grew up playing football in Little Rock with his little brother Jalen. “I mean every time we got the chance we either outside playing football in our backyard or either round the corner at our friends house playing football in their front yard. It was always football we would be out there sun up to the pole light came on type of football we used to be there all day,” Jalen said.
nwahomepage.com
Drew Sanders named Butkus Linebacker of Month
FAYETTEVILLE — Junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month it was announced on Friday. Sanders is second on the team in tackles with 31, leads with 16 solo, 6.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His sack total is tied for the national lead. Arkansas leads the country with 20 sacks and averaging five per game.
nwahomepage.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas is set to host No. 2 Alabama on Saturday in a game that has the Hogs the big underdog. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a loss to Texas A&M while Alabama (4-0, 1-0) is rolling along. The Tide had one very close game a 20-19 win over unranked Texas. Hogs have defeated Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State prior to the 23-21 loss to the Aggies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
ESPN places 3 Hogs on all-transfer team
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas has placed three players on the ESPN all-transfer team through four weeks of the season. ‘The Razorbacks selected are linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama), defensive end Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (LSU). The Razorbacks tied USC with the most on the squad. While all of the Hogs were on defense, USC had two on offense and one on defense.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs fall to No. 2 Alabama 49-26
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half on Saturday before No. 20 Arkansas rallied to pull within 28-23 before the Tide took a 49-26 win before 75,579 fans in Razorback Stadium. The crowd was the fifth-largest one ever at Razorback Stadium....
Comments / 0