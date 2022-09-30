Read full article on original website
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
ourquadcities.com
First fall festival with music, food, set for Oct. 8
The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis. QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road. Admission is by donation....
Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
Increased security, bag checks introduced at major Moline High School events
MOLINE, Ill. — In an effort to increase security at Moline High School events, officers will be on the scene checking bags, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Police Department. As the result of a partnership between the Moline-Coal Valley School District and MPD, people entering major...
starvedrock.media
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision
A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
Part of Grand Avenue will be closed for sewer repairs
Weather permitting, the Galesburg Sanitary District will be closing Grand Avenue to through traffic between Main Street and Farnham Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, for sewer repairs. It is anticipated the closure will be in place until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6,. Access will be...
KWQC
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Road Closure Due To Water Service Repairs
German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
Planes land at Cottonwood Airport for fall ‘Fly-In’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Private pilots from all over the Midwest flew their planes into Cottonwood Airport in Rockford Saturday for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fall Fly-In event. “We had real load of planes come in today,” said Bruce Jacobsen, secretary of EAA Chapter 22 in Rockford. One of the 30 planes on hand was a […]
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
ourquadcities.com
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug....
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October
Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
KWQC
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a Rock Falls home invasion in August. Around 10:13 a.m. Aug. 9, Rock Falls police responded to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street after a caller reported that someone had been shot.
aroundptown.com
PLT#3 Approves Budget, Hears B.L.I.N.D. Presentation
The September meeting of the PLT#3 School Board included the adding of Competitive Cheerleading to the Co-op, approving the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, and learning about the B.L.I.N.D. program at the high school. Derick Cox, Dean of Students/Athletic Director, at the PLT 6-12 campus gave a report to the board...
