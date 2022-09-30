ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

First fall festival with music, food, set for Oct. 8

The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis. QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road. Admission is by donation....
SILVIS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Prophetstown, IL
starvedrock.media

Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision

A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
LEE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
DAVENPORT, IA
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Road Closure Due To Water Service Repairs

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
QuadCities.com

German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14

A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
STERLING, IL
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at residence

A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline accident sends two to hospital

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
MOLINE, IL
97ZOK

Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October

Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
FREEPORT, IL
KWQC

Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a Rock Falls home invasion in August. Around 10:13 a.m. Aug. 9, Rock Falls police responded to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street after a caller reported that someone had been shot.
ROCK FALLS, IL
aroundptown.com

PLT#3 Approves Budget, Hears B.L.I.N.D. Presentation

The September meeting of the PLT#3 School Board included the adding of Competitive Cheerleading to the Co-op, approving the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, and learning about the B.L.I.N.D. program at the high school. Derick Cox, Dean of Students/Athletic Director, at the PLT 6-12 campus gave a report to the board...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL

