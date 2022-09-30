ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Chief Justice#Court Case#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy