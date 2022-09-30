Read full article on original website
Halo Aflame
2d ago
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian
Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
NPR
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
We're going to start the program again in Florida tonight. At least 80 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to the official estimate, and search and rescue crews are still going house to house in the hardest-hit areas. And no place suffered more damage in the storm than the island of Fort Myers Beach. One official has estimated that 80% of the structures will have to be rebuilt. Ian battered the barrier island with a 12-foot storm surge and winds near 150 mph. The bridge to the island was damaged in the storm and has now been closed. NPR's Greg Allen reports residents who evacuated and were briefly able to return to their homes are stunned by how little remains.
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida
Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful fall temperatures in Central Florida Monday
Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Another dry, mostly sunny day for the area. Temps are comfy, rain free for now. Flood issues continue on the middle St. Johns River through midweek above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor. BEACHES.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders.
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Behind the scenes at FOX 35
LAKE MARY, Fla. - When something as powerful and as dangerous as a hurricane threatens Central Florida, it's "all hands on deck" at FOX 35. When we say "Depend on FOX 35" for your storm coverage, that means we are committed to bringing you all the latest developments to keep you safe.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: 70 Percent Chance New Wave Becomes Depression East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022 AT 9:30 AM: There are now TWO tropical waves. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing tropical wave southeast of Florida is showing signs of significant development, but the good news Saturday evening is that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida with record flooding, dangerous rip currents
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian will continue to impact Florida long after its departure, primarily through record flooding along rivers and streams and dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic Coast. "We've still got swell coming in from Hurricane Ian, which is now made landfall in South Carolina," said FOX...
kiss951.com
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
WATCH: Gator Cuts Off Hiker on Florida Trail
A Florida man recently encountered a giant gator taking a leisurely stroll along a pedestrian trail. And he wants others to understand that they shouldn’t be concerned if they find themselves in the same situation. As Eamonn Molloy explained to Fox News 35, he came upon the reptile while...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
