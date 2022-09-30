ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Box

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Box BOX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Gauntlet Is Partnering With Venus To Offer Dynamic Risk Management

Gauntlet is expanding our risk offering by onboarding onto the BNB chain and partnering with Venus. As one of the top lending protocols in volume and TVL, Gauntlet is excited to support Venus and participate in the Binance ecosystem. The Gauntlet Platform is mission-driven to get ahead of the competition with data-backed insights that are desperately needed amidst today’s precarious risk landscapes.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Why Clene Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower Monday

Clene Inc. CLNN shares are trading lower by 25.90% to $2.09 during Monday's pre-market session after the company announced topline results in the Healey ALS Platform trial of CNM-Au8. The primary endpoint of adjusted ALSFRS-R and secondary endpoints of CAFS and SVC were not met at 24 weeks. What Else?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings CCK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $118.0 versus the current price of Crown Holdings at $81.04, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Procter & Gamble Stands With Analysts

Procter & Gamble PG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procter & Gamble. The company has an average price target of $159.0 with a high of $175.00 and a low of $150.00.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clorox

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Clorox CLX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Clorox. The company has an average price target of $129.67 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $101.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

NOW DNOW shares moved upwards by 16.7% to $11.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Azul AZUL shares increased by 10.44% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. BlackSky Technology BKSY shares rose 6.66% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble. Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the...
PETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

