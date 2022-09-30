Read full article on original website
TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K
Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.
Expert Ratings for Box
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Box BOX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Bitcoin Falls, But Remains Above This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower, but still managed to remain above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile fell below the important $1,300 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower...
Gauntlet Is Partnering With Venus To Offer Dynamic Risk Management
Gauntlet is expanding our risk offering by onboarding onto the BNB chain and partnering with Venus. As one of the top lending protocols in volume and TVL, Gauntlet is excited to support Venus and participate in the Binance ecosystem. The Gauntlet Platform is mission-driven to get ahead of the competition with data-backed insights that are desperately needed amidst today’s precarious risk landscapes.
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Dow Jones Bear Market: History Tells Us 1 Important Thing
The market may look bleak right now, but there's one promising sign.
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
Why Clene Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower Monday
Clene Inc. CLNN shares are trading lower by 25.90% to $2.09 during Monday's pre-market session after the company announced topline results in the Healey ALS Platform trial of CNM-Au8. The primary endpoint of adjusted ALSFRS-R and secondary endpoints of CAFS and SVC were not met at 24 weeks. What Else?
Algorand (ALGO) and Fantom (FTM) holders buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale anticipating huge returns
The potential for substantial investment returns is one of the main reasons many invest in cryptocurrencies. As a result, crypto investors are continuously looking for currencies that promise a 10x return on investment. It is difficult to find successful coins; you must choose between tried-and-true currencies with a track record...
Analyst Ratings for Crown Holdings
Crown Holdings CCK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $118.0 versus the current price of Crown Holdings at $81.04, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Where Procter & Gamble Stands With Analysts
Procter & Gamble PG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procter & Gamble. The company has an average price target of $159.0 with a high of $175.00 and a low of $150.00.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clorox
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Clorox CLX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Clorox. The company has an average price target of $129.67 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $101.00.
Back to Bear Market: How Should You Adjust Your 401(K)?
Thursday's plunge of nearly 460 points in the Dow Jones Industrial Average sent stocks back into a bear market and left investors once again wondering how to navigate the financial waters -- including...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
NOW DNOW shares moved upwards by 16.7% to $11.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Azul AZUL shares increased by 10.44% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. BlackSky Technology BKSY shares rose 6.66% to...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble. Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the...
Coca-Cola Price Target Cut By This Analyst? Plus Rocket Pharmaceuticals Likely To Rally Around 306%
Wells Fargo cut the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $66. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $56.20 in pre-market trading. Chardan Capital boosted the price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from $62 to...
