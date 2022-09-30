ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation

Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
AMARILLO, TX
#Fire Hose#Physical Test#Cadets#The Amarillo Fire Academy#Emt
kgncnewsnow.com

APD and AISD police investigating possible threat made on social media

On Friday morning, September 30, 2022, school liaison officers were made aware of a possible threat via Snapchat at a local high school. The rumors of the post mentioned “CHS”, but after investigating, we do not believe these to be a threat towards Caprock High School. APD Officers...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Work Forward Summit

Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership are bringing the community together for Work Forward, a workforce development and economic opportunity summit, on Tuesday, October 4. They will explore innovative strategies to overcome the barriers keeping the employees you need now out of the workforce and to develop and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Free pet microchips all October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLTV

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
TYLER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX

