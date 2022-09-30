Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
KFDA
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
Amarillo Zoo set to host ‘Boo at the Zoo’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Zoo (AZ) announced “Boo at the Zoo” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. AZ states that admissions will end at 8:30 on the day of the event. According to the AZ Facebook post, tickets are priced at $6 per […]
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Another Day, Another Shooter Threat In Amarillo. Suspect Arrested.
Things are getting a bit out of control. Can I just say that out loud? Oh wait, I just did. I'm so tired of hearing about guns on campuses of schools, bomb threats at businesses, etc. Yet it just continues to happen and incite panic and fear among everyone in the place it happens. When is enough, enough?
Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation
Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
KFDA
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
kgncnewsnow.com
APD and AISD police investigating possible threat made on social media
On Friday morning, September 30, 2022, school liaison officers were made aware of a possible threat via Snapchat at a local high school. The rumors of the post mentioned “CHS”, but after investigating, we do not believe these to be a threat towards Caprock High School. APD Officers...
kgncnewsnow.com
Work Forward Summit
Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership are bringing the community together for Work Forward, a workforce development and economic opportunity summit, on Tuesday, October 4. They will explore innovative strategies to overcome the barriers keeping the employees you need now out of the workforce and to develop and...
Free pet microchips all October
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
KLTV
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons vs West Texas A&M
Canyon, TEXAS (KOSA) - The UTPB Falcons faced the West Texas A&M Aggies. Look below for a more in-depth look on the highlights.
KFDA
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
Hoodoo Mural Festival returns to downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend downtown Amarillo will be filled with muralists, musicians, and food vendors as the Hoodoo Mural Festival returns. Founder of the Hoodoo Mural Festival, Andrew Hall said muralists from all over the world will be coming to Amarillo to share their art. “This is free public art and we are […]
KFDA
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo. According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening. According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
