Lake George, NY

Everything happening around Lake George in October

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4gDe_0iGntDQw00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The mornings are getting colder, the trees are putting on warmer colors, and there are Jack-o’-lanterns everywhere. October may be considered the “off-season” for the Lake George region, but if you look carefully – and zoom out from just the lake itself – there’s still plenty going on.

Fall is the ideal time to take on some of the Adirondack Park’s high peaks and other mountain trails, ripe for leaf-peeping. Up in Warrensburg, the World’s Largest Garage Sale explodes onto the streets this weekend to kick off the season. Fright Fest is howling into action at The Great Escape, and Glens Falls is filling seats at the Adirondack Film Festival. Find out where to get your thrills, chills and haunts this October in Lake George.

  • BooTown by Day, GhoulTown by Night
    • Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October
    • BooTown LLC, 11225 Route 149, Fort Ann
    • Daytime kids events with pumpkin patch, food trucks, games and more, recommended for ages 12 and under; nighttime 6-11 p.m. events with a haunted maze, including the chance to fight zombies with a gel blaster. Also includes a fire pit with food and marshmallows.
    • $12 for daytime “BooTown,” $25 for nighttime “GhoulTown”
  • Fright Fest begins
    • Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, running through October
    • Six Flags The Great Escape, Lake George
    • Haunted rides, scare actors, kids’ trick-or-treating and more at The Great Escape’s annual Halloween season
    • Most activities included with cost of admission
  • World’s Largest Garage Sale
    • Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2, sun-up to sundown
    • Main Street, Warrensburg
    • Over 500 vendors selling everything from collectibles to cast-iron across Warrensburg. Food and live music are also a staple. Free parking at the Warren County Festival Grounds, with shuttles into town.
    • Free admission, but bring cash
  • Adirondacon 2022
    • Saturday, Oct. 1 – Sunday, Oct. 2
    • Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
    • Fifth annual tabletop gaming convention in Glens Falls, featuring play-and-buy games, guided and open gaming.
    • $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday, or $30 for the weekend
  • Lake George Oktoberfest and Fall Festival
    • Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9; 5 p.m. start on Friday, noon Saturday and Sunday
    • Canada Street and Shepard Park, Lake George
    • A Bavarian-style street fair opens up on the main street of Lake George, including German and polka music, traditional dancing, a beer garden by Adirondack brewery, artisan vendors, bratwurst and more.
    • Free admission
  • 13th annual Garlic Festival
    • Friday, Oct. 7, 3-6 p.m.
    • Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmer’s Market, River Street, Warrensburg
    • Annual festival featuring fresh garlic, garlic products, horticultural education and more
    • Free, but bring cash
  • Movies at the Pumpkin Patch
    • Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9, 5:30 – 10 p.m.
    • Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
    • Outdoor movie night. “Hocus Pocus” on Friday, “Encanto” and “A Quiet Place Part II” Saturday, and “Gremlins” on Sunday
    • $20 per carload
  • West Mountain Fall Festival: Week 1
    • Saturday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 9, noon – 5 p.m.
    • West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
    • Hay wagon rides, hiking, mountaintop yoga, mountain biking, fall food and beverage menu, brewery tastings and live music.
    • Individual events cost money
  • 7th annual Adirondack Film Festival
    • Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 15
    • Glens Falls
    • A full slate of feature-length and short films, plus panels and director Q&A, across downtown Glens Falls.
    • Pass costs vary by day and preference
  • Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest
    • Saturday, Oct. 15, 1-5 p.m.
    • Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George
    • The Adirondack Brewery’s 16th annual Oktoberfest, featuring keg tossing, guest breweries, polka music and stein hoisting.
    • $55 advance admission, $60 day-of; $10 for designated drivers. Admission comes with a complimentary sampler stein, food voucher, and unlimited beer and cider sampling.
  • Apple vs Pumpkin Fall Throwdown
    • Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Glens Falls Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls
    • Fall festival with activities, pumpkin painting, and apple and pumpkin-themed dishes
    • Free admission, but bring cash
  • LockToberfest
    • Saturday, Oct. 15, noon – 5 p.m.
    • Canal Street Marketplace, 63 Canal St., Fort Edward
    • Food and drink day festival in Fort Edward.
    • Free admission
  • West Mountain Fall Festival: Week 2
    • Saturday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 16, noon – 5 p.m.
    • West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
    • Hay wagon rides, hiking, mountaintop yoga, mountain biking, fall food and beverage menu, brewery tastings and live music.
  • Ticonderoga HalloweenFest: Week 1
    • Friday, Oct. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 24
    • Ticonderoga
    • A detailed schedule of new events by the day . Saturday includes “Haunted Hancock” at the historic Hancock House; and a Halloween movie at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park. Saturday features haunted lantern tours, a 24-hour coffin challenge, and a river walk. Sunday includes Monster Mini-Golf.
    • Free admission
  • Ticonderoga HalloweenFest: Week 2
    • Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Monday, Oct. 31
    • Ticonderoga
    • A detailed schedule of events, including downtown Ticonderoga trick-or-treating, a monster dance party and witch and zombie parade on Friday, and a trunk or treat event on Sunday.
    • Free admission
  • Fall Fest Craft and Vendor Fair
    • Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road, Lake George
    • Craft festival featuring many artisans. Kids can trick or treat at vendors onsite.
    • Free admission
  • Boo 2 You in Glens Falls
    • Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
    • Downtown Glen Street (from Centennial Circle to South Street), Glens Falls
    • Family Halloween festival in Glens Falls.
    • Free admission
  • Trunk-or-Treat at Up Yonda Farm
    • Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
    • Up Yonda Farm, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
    • Trunk-or-treat events with pumpkin decorating.
    • Free admission
