Leesburg, GA

13WMAZ

Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Fatality confirmed at Albany fire

ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Phoebe’s RSV warning for Albany

ALBANY, GA – Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GSW hosts annual Science Day

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) hosted its annual Science Day on Friday. Over 100 students from Lee and Marion counties got the chance to do all kinds of experiments. Liquid Nitrogen Ice cream is one of the unique experiments that was made during Science Day. “I...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

GBI snares alleged Americus gangster

AMERICUS, GA -GBI agents say 22 year old Ja’Keem Carter was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. Additionally, Carter was charged with the following:. 12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited. 2 counts of...
AMERICUS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS

OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
OCILLA, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise

ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
WALB 10

Phoebe warns of rising respiratory virus cases as October begins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As respiratory virus cases awareness month begins in October, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is already seeing a rise in cases. Respiratory Syntical Virus (RSV) is a cold-like disease that hospitalizes around 58,000 children under 5 annually, according to Phoebe. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

How Spam became cool again

The 85-year-old canned block of meat has undergone a cultural reinvention. The 2022 Business Expo sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce made up for two lost years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to bounce back with the biggest show ever. A record number of 55 exhibitors were on hand and the event usually draws 500 or more to the meet and greet with Alban… Click for more.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winds out of the northwest will continue as we go throughout the rest of this evening expect gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. However, we will see a drop in wind speeds moving into Sunday afternoon and evening. Now, tonight’s lows will be in the mid-50s across the areas and then highs for Sunday will be mainly in the low 80s. No rain chances in the near term whatsoever as there’s a dry airmass that is sitting right over the area. This will be influencing that positive, pleasant weather that we have been seeing for the past few days with plenty of sunshine across the area. Now we do see a few models that are trying to show an upper-level trough at some point in the forecast period, but the only thing this will lead to is cooler overnight lows from the mid to upper 50s down into the low 50s. How about the high temperatures? Highs will reside in the low to mid-80s. By the late week, temperatures will be rising a bit due to a high-pressure system that moves into place in SWGA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by that time with slightly warmer overnight temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. However dry conditions will prevail even during that point.
ALBANY, GA

