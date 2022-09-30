Read full article on original website
Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
Faith in southwest Georgia music lovers brings Honey Jam to Chehaw
ALBANY — Call it a shot in the dark. A desire to make Albany more interesting. The results of a long-held dream. The Oct. 9 Honey Jam 2022 at Chehaw Park is all of that for One Love Promotions’ Tara Fletcher. But it’s a whole lot more.
Fatality confirmed at Albany fire
ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
Phoebe’s RSV warning for Albany
ALBANY, GA – Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV...
'Wannabe cop' looks back at unexpected and unorthodox career in law enforcement
ALBANY — The Western genre is not without its share of movies with the theme of a preacher picking up a gun to right the wrongs in a town, with Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider” being perhaps the most famous, and “Heaven With a Gun” starring Glenn Ford being another of the type.
GSW hosts annual Science Day
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) hosted its annual Science Day on Friday. Over 100 students from Lee and Marion counties got the chance to do all kinds of experiments. Liquid Nitrogen Ice cream is one of the unique experiments that was made during Science Day. “I...
Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
One dead, another injured in Friday afternoon fire in Albany
ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Saturday morning the individual who died in a Friday-afternoon fire was a 38-year-old female, but the coroner said the name of the victim was not yet being released pending notification of family. One other person was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial...
GBI snares alleged Americus gangster
AMERICUS, GA -GBI agents say 22 year old Ja’Keem Carter was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. Additionally, Carter was charged with the following:. 12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited. 2 counts of...
Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS
OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
Georgia Southwestern ranks among top universities in the South
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the South’s top regional universities, appearing at No. 48 on the Top Public Universities in the South in the 2022 edition of Best Colleges by U.S. News Media Group. “This...
Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise
ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
Phoebe warns of rising respiratory virus cases as October begins
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As respiratory virus cases awareness month begins in October, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is already seeing a rise in cases. Respiratory Syntical Virus (RSV) is a cold-like disease that hospitalizes around 58,000 children under 5 annually, according to Phoebe. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
Lee County working to meet hospital bond deadline; sets moratorium on health care, liquor, storage facilities
LEESBURG — Teams of attorneys stretching from New York to Leesburg are working “full-speed ahead” on a bond deal that would allow the long-delayed Lee County Medical Center to move forward, Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said Friday. County officials received a letter of determination from...
How Spam became cool again
The 85-year-old canned block of meat has undergone a cultural reinvention. The 2022 Business Expo sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce made up for two lost years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to bounce back with the biggest show ever. A record number of 55 exhibitors were on hand and the event usually draws 500 or more to the meet and greet with Alban… Click for more.
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winds out of the northwest will continue as we go throughout the rest of this evening expect gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. However, we will see a drop in wind speeds moving into Sunday afternoon and evening. Now, tonight’s lows will be in the mid-50s across the areas and then highs for Sunday will be mainly in the low 80s. No rain chances in the near term whatsoever as there’s a dry airmass that is sitting right over the area. This will be influencing that positive, pleasant weather that we have been seeing for the past few days with plenty of sunshine across the area. Now we do see a few models that are trying to show an upper-level trough at some point in the forecast period, but the only thing this will lead to is cooler overnight lows from the mid to upper 50s down into the low 50s. How about the high temperatures? Highs will reside in the low to mid-80s. By the late week, temperatures will be rising a bit due to a high-pressure system that moves into place in SWGA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by that time with slightly warmer overnight temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. However dry conditions will prevail even during that point.
Suspect who robbed convenience store nabbed by police
ALBANY — Albany police captured a man this week who pointed a gun at employees of the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. while robbing the store of cash and cigarettes. An Albany Police Department news release said Travis Wade entered the store and pointed a gun...
