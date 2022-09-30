Read full article on original website
Sunflower Fall Festival in Vernon Oct. 22
Join Black Barn Blossoms for a fun afternoon of food, live music, shopping, food and flowers! Saturday Oct. 22 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the farm located at 3535 Dickinson Ln Vernon, Fl. Tickets $10 (kids 5-under free). https://blackbarnblossoms.com/shop/p/sunflower-festival-tickets. Your ticket price includes entry into the festival for the concert and...
Live Oak Baptist Church Yard Sale Bazaar
Fun for the kids: Emergency vehicle tours/K9, Train rides/playground & free popcorn!. All proceeds benefit the LOBC Food Ministry. Still have space for more art & crafts vendors as well as food trucks. If interested or want more information DM or email secretary@liveoakbc.net.
2022 Pumpkin Patch opens October 14 in Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Fla — A pumpkin patch will be held at Valparaiso First Church on October 14-31. Pumpkin Patch hours are Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Days are Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, the church has announced. Choose from a great...
Pensacon HalloweenFest headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for September 30th – October 2nd
First up, I hope you already have your Halloween costumes, and if not, this is your warning because Pensacon HalloweenFest is this weekend at Splash City Adventures in Pensacola Saturday and Sunday! HalloweenFest offers 2 days of spooky fun for the entire family! There will be vendors, trick or treating, live music, costume contests and so much more with the added bonus of being at Splash City Adventures and all of the awesome things that come with it! Plus, you boy Theo will be there handing out swag before I host the adult costume contest! Hope to see ya!
Destin Seafood Festival is BACK after 2-year hiatus, features a new ‘local culinary experience’
The Destin Seafood Festival, one of Destin’s most celebrated traditions, is back after a 2 year hiatus and will be held October 7-9 on the Destin Harbor. The Destin Seafood Festival kicks off the Destin Fishing Rodeo that runs the entire month of October and is the primary fundraiser for the Destin Charter Boat Association.
First fish of 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo is in, finally
It took a while, but the first fish of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo hit the scales at 11:28 a.m., an 8.4-pound dolphin (mahi mahi) caught aboard the Slay Ride with Capt. Richie Riddle. Usually before the scales open at 10 a.m. there are people in line with a...
Local oyster shuckers compete to be the best in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Panhandle locals competed for the title of fastest oyster shucker. Several local restaurants offered up their best shuckers for the 4th annual Angry Tuna Oyster Shucking Contest. “We are really excited to have the contest,” Angry Tuna Seafood owner Tim Jacobi said. “Turnout was great. The competitors were […]
Props Brewery’s new location a no go
Has everyone been enjoying the cooler mornings? We certainly have over the Williams residence!. Let’s jump into the news to close out the week…. The Destin Garden Club will dedicate a Blue Star Marker on Tuesday, October 11th at 3:00 p.m. at the Destin Library, located at 150 Sibert Avenue.
Big Kahuna Water Park Destin, Florida
The water depth goes up to 5 Feet. The Big Kahuna, a huge 35-foot-tall horse, is truly the thrill of a lifetime. Welcome to Big Kahuna Water Park, Destin, Florida! This world-class water park has something for everyone, from exciting slides and rides to a lazy river and wave pool. With over 50 acres of fun, including 40 rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at Big Kahuna.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
Eglin Federal recognizes Vicki Hollon for 35 years of service
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Vicki Hollon, account services administrative assistant with Eglin Federal Credit Union, has been recognized for 35 years of service to the credit union. “We congratulate Vicki on 35 years of dedication to Eglin Federal Credit Union and excellent service to our members,” said SVP...
Update: 11-year-old killed after falling from condo balcony in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said. The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in […]
Veteran educator is new assistant principal of Destin Middle School
DESTIN, Fla. — Veteran educator Lisa Tucker has been named the assistant principal at Destin Middle School, the Okaloosa County School District has announced. The Okaloosa County School Board approved Tucker’s appointment at its September 12, 2022, school board meeting. Tucker has served in a variety of classroom...
WATCH: Boat ends up in the middle of road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway troopers were on a the scene where 24 foot boat and trailer were in the middle of the road. Troopers said the Chevy Silverado was pulling the boat and attempted to cross Back Beach Road. The boat trailer was in the eastbound lanes. A […]
PCB Police Department joins Hurricane Ian relief effort
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– Panama City Beach Police sent officers to Venice, Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The police department selected ten volunteer officers to go to Venice. Beach police officers carried ATVs, K-9 units, communication equipment, and anything else they might be helpful in the mission. “Help can come in a bunch […]
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
Man suffers severe burns in early morning Navarre house fire
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A man is in the hospital with severe burns on 60-70 percent of his body after a fire Friday morning in Navarre. It happened around 4 a.m. this morning on Seahawk Lane. The man was transported to the University of South Alabama-Burn Center, according to Santa Rosa...
Man runs onto little league football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a little league football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty towards a child. According to the arrest […]
Ira Ray West Jr.
Ira Ray West Jr, 36, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022. He was born Sept. 29, 1985, in Pensacola, Fla., to Ira West Sr. and Cynthia “Renee” Barfield. Ira Jr. loved trucks, rims, dirt bikes, his friends, family and, more than anything, his kids. Ira was the owner...
Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
