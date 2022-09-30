First up, I hope you already have your Halloween costumes, and if not, this is your warning because Pensacon HalloweenFest is this weekend at Splash City Adventures in Pensacola Saturday and Sunday! HalloweenFest offers 2 days of spooky fun for the entire family! There will be vendors, trick or treating, live music, costume contests and so much more with the added bonus of being at Splash City Adventures and all of the awesome things that come with it! Plus, you boy Theo will be there handing out swag before I host the adult costume contest! Hope to see ya!

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO