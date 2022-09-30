Read full article on original website
Tampico Lions Club Celebrates Birthdays
The Tampico Lions Club (TLC) met in the Tampico Area Community Building (TACB) on Monday evening, in part to celebrate some birthdays. After a wonderful meal, cake was served in celebration of Asst. Secretary Regi Fortune’s August birthday and Lion Pastor Leanne Keate’s September birthday. September Meeting. Once...
Obituary- Barbara “Barb” Jean Merrill
Barbara “Barb” Jean Merrill, 60, of Erie, Illinois passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home. No services are planned at this time. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is assisting with arrangements. Barb was born on July 30, 1962 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Eugene Wyatt...
Hwy 92 Bridge Reopens (photos)
After 7 months the Illinois Hwy. 92 Hennepin Feeder Canal Bridge has reopened to traffic. Crews opened the bridge on Friday morning with soil crews completing the laying of seed blankets. The bridge is located about one mile east of Illinois Hwy. 172, in Bureau County. The project began in...
E/P Boys Golf Competes at Regionals
The E/P Boys’ Golf team competed in the IHSA Boys’ Class 1A Regionals on Wednesday. Being held at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon, thirteen teams competed for a chance to advance to the state tournament. Rockford Lutheran won the meet with a 326, besting Byron’s 327 by a single stroke. Rockford Christian finished third. The E/P Panthers concluded their season by finishing eleventh with a 442.
Panther Girls Golf Wrap Season
The Panthers concluded their season on Thursday at an IHSA Regional but for Coach Tichler the pride he feels for his team won’t diminish anytime soon. With eight of it’s nine members being new to the game the Panthers have shown growth and grit throughout the season and Coach Tichler has had a front row seat.
Panthers Ground Hornets 19-6
The EP Football Panthers evened their season record at 3-3 by defeating the Harvard Hornets 19-6 on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Mosher Field in Prophetstown. The Panthers mixed the run with the pass early in the contest but then relied on their running game and defense to put the game away in the second half.
