WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — As the old saying goes, to know how someone really feels, walk a mile in their shoes. The new “Civic Empathy Through History” exhibit at the Ohio County Public Library might not have any shoes, but it does have artifacts from a very dark past: shackles, a ball and chain, a branding iron and an owner badge, all used on slaves in the 1800s.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO