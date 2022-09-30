Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Lewis County community, schools plan Homecoming Block Party
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, the Lewis County community and the Lewis County School system are coming together for a Community Block Party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on Thursday, October 6. The block party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Weston.
WVNews
Harrison County Senior Citizens' Center to host Meet the Candidates event Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) —The Harrison County Senior Citizens’ Center will host a Meet the Candidates event Wednesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a social. The social will be followed by a program of 5-minute candidate presentations at 6 p.m. The event will take place in the ballroom of the Center located at 500 W. Main Street in Clarksburg.
WVNews
West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia-based Neurowired aims to advance human-robotic technology in commercial space
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly a decade after the company was founded, Morgantown-based Neurowired has received the funding needed to begin developing state-of-the-art robotic technology that aims to predict a user’s hand movements before they even make them. Founded at West Virginia University in 2013, Neurowired specializes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Donaldson’s injury ‘scary,’ but he’s been medically cleared
AUSTIN, TEXAS – There weren’t many good moments for the Mountaineer football team Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference. At that...
WVNews
WVU Football Kaden Prather Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaine…
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Ashley Firman to Robert L. Talkington, parcel in Sardis District, $10,000.
WVNews
‘Civic Empathy Through History’ Exhibit Opens At Library
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — As the old saying goes, to know how someone really feels, walk a mile in their shoes. The new “Civic Empathy Through History” exhibit at the Ohio County Public Library might not have any shoes, but it does have artifacts from a very dark past: shackles, a ball and chain, a branding iron and an owner badge, all used on slaves in the 1800s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Matty Staudt, '92.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Matty Staudt went from a 16-year-old doing radio in a small market…
WVNews
West Virginia's win streak hits wall at Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaineers boarded their flight to Austin, Texas, it would be the team that roughed up Virginia Tech but instead it was the team that had lost its first two games of the season. The result was...
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN, Texas -- More looks at the action from West Virginia's 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with the defeat. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
Comments / 0