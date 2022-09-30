ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Lewis County community, schools plan Homecoming Block Party

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, the Lewis County community and the Lewis County School system are coming together for a Community Block Party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on Thursday, October 6. The block party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Weston.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Donaldson’s injury ‘scary,’ but he’s been medically cleared

AUSTIN, TEXAS – There weren’t many good moments for the Mountaineer football team Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference. At that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Ashley Firman to Robert L. Talkington, parcel in Sardis District, $10,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
‘Civic Empathy Through History’ Exhibit Opens At Library

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — As the old saying goes, to know how someone really feels, walk a mile in their shoes. The new “Civic Empathy Through History” exhibit at the Ohio County Public Library might not have any shoes, but it does have artifacts from a very dark past: shackles, a ball and chain, a branding iron and an owner badge, all used on slaves in the 1800s.
WHEELING, WV
Matty Staudt, '92.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Matty Staudt went from a 16-year-old doing radio in a small market…
KEYSER, WV
West Virginia's win streak hits wall at Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaineers boarded their flight to Austin, Texas, it would be the team that roughed up Virginia Tech but instead it was the team that had lost its first two games of the season. The result was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas -- More looks at the action from West Virginia's 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with the defeat. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV

