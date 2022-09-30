ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Davis is a Lexington native. He recently moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a short drive from Isle of Palms. “We’ve almost completed a year and it’s been an experience but it’s beautiful and we love it. I guess we’re living the dream, fled to the beach,” said Davis.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
County
Lincoln County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Houses on the hill show God's amazing love

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The tornadoes that rocked west Kentucky last December also tore through Campbellsville. Two families who lived on a hill in mobile homes decided to ride out the storm on the fateful December night. It wasn’t long before they regretted the decision. One home – and the two brothers who lived in it – were spared only because the trailer was caught by trees after flipping over the hill. They had to be cut out from the trailer through the roof.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Hunters#Lincoln Navigator#The Air Force
WKYT 27

Block party held in honor of Lexington activist Anita Franklin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Anita Franklin communitywide block party is being held Friday night on Lexington’s east end. It’s being put on in honor of Franklin’s 60th birthday to bring the community together at a time when the very issues she fought against continue to trouble the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022

Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Bethel hands Georgetown first loss of season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Bethel Univ. held Georgetown College to 194 total yards on Saturday and handed the Tigers their first loss of the season, 24-14. Darius Neal scored twice for Georgetown (4-1) but it wasn’t enough to pick up the win. Joaquin Collazo threw for 250 yards and...
GEORGETOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Iraq
WKYT 27

WKYT marks 65 years serving Kentucky viewers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was 65 years ago Friday that the television station which would become the home of the beloved WKYT call letters first signed on the air. Just days before the Soviet Union launched Sputnik One triggering the “space race,” new independent television station WKXP went on the air in Lexington on September 30, 1957.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The remnants of Ian finally move out allowing a high pressure to take control of our weather as we start the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky, for the majority of next week, as highs warm to the middle and upper 70s by Thursday. A powerful...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy