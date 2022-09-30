When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO