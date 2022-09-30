Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
109 East 79th Street Opens to Residents on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
A new condominium property at 109 East 79th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan is now open to residents. From developer Legion Investment Group, the building is designed by Steven Harris Architects with interior design and landscaping by Rees Roberts + Partners. Sales officially launched in 2021 and...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing, a 16-story mixed-use building in a two-tower development at 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side, Manhattan. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Gotham Organization, the combined structures yield 488 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 40 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,372 to $84,070.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Gotham Gazette
New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings
Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
cititour.com
Royal Rib Continues to Give Bed-Stuy its Soul
When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.
nypressnews.com
Residential building owners in New York City must turn heat on starting Oct. 1
NEW YORK — Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on. When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees. Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum...
bkreader.com
Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation
An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
NBC New York
Bold Burglar Strikes Twice at Popular NYC Restaurant
A man wanted for snatching a big payday after stealing from a Manhattan restaurant returned to the scene of his crime one month later, but police say he couldn't repeat his success a second time. According to police, the man seen on surveillance video first broke into Cosme on East...
Carlo’s Bakery expanding with another NYC location
One of New Jersey’s most popular bakeries is expanding in the city that never sleeps. Carlo’s Bakery, the centerpiece of TLC’s “Cake Boss,” is opening another New York City location. The internationally known chain is opening at 1500 Broadway in Times Square at 7th Ave....
What NYC renters need to know about getting landlords to turn the heat back on
Oct. 1 marks the beginning of heat season in New York City. The first day of October means heat season is officially here. Renters in New York City may soon be waking up to the smell of burning dust and the sound of old radiators clanking off the cobwebs. [ more › ]
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
bkreader.com
JazzFest Coming to Fort Greene with Curated Lineup Next Month
JazzFest, a three-day celebration of jazz musicians from Brooklyn and the world, is coming back to Fort Greene in October. A crowd of 19 artists will spend three days moving, grooving, and serenading the crowd […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
Washington Square News
New NYU Langone medical facility in Cobble Hill to open in 2023
NYU Langone Health is finishing work on a new ambulatory care clinic in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, a five-story facility that is intended to open mid-2023. The new center will include operating rooms, an emergency department and offices for primary care and specialty physicians. The new emergency department will replace the one that is currently housed in NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, which opened in 2017.
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
otdowntown.com
The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll
Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
