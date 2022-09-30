ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 2

Related
New York YIMBY

109 East 79th Street Opens to Residents on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

A new condominium property at 109 East 79th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan is now open to residents. From developer Legion Investment Group, the building is designed by Steven Harris Architects with interior design and landscaping by Rees Roberts + Partners. Sales officially launched in 2021 and...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing, a 16-story mixed-use building in a two-tower development at 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side, Manhattan. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Gotham Organization, the combined structures yield 488 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 40 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,372 to $84,070.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gotham Gazette

New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings

Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
cititour.com

Royal Rib Continues to Give Bed-Stuy its Soul

When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation

An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Washington Heights#Boutique Hotel#Hotel Rooms#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Radio Hotel And Tower#Dutch#Youngwoo Associates
NBC New York

Bold Burglar Strikes Twice at Popular NYC Restaurant

A man wanted for snatching a big payday after stealing from a Manhattan restaurant returned to the scene of his crime one month later, but police say he couldn't repeat his success a second time. According to police, the man seen on surveillance video first broke into Cosme on East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Carlo’s Bakery expanding with another NYC location

One of New Jersey’s most popular bakeries is expanding in the city that never sleeps. Carlo’s Bakery, the centerpiece of TLC’s “Cake Boss,” is opening another New York City location. The internationally known chain is opening at 1500 Broadway in Times Square at 7th Ave....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
Daily News

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

JazzFest Coming to Fort Greene with Curated Lineup Next Month

JazzFest, a three-day celebration of jazz musicians from Brooklyn and the world, is coming back to Fort Greene in October. A crowd of 19 artists will spend three days moving, grooving, and serenading the crowd […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

New NYU Langone medical facility in Cobble Hill to open in 2023

NYU Langone Health is finishing work on a new ambulatory care clinic in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, a five-story facility that is intended to open mid-2023. The new center will include operating rooms, an emergency department and offices for primary care and specialty physicians. The new emergency department will replace the one that is currently housed in NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, which opened in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
otdowntown.com

The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll

Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy