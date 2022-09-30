ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Looking At Tesla's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 550 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Exxon Mobil Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
A Look At Apple As The Stock Continues To Pull The Market Lower

Apple, Inc AAPL was bouncing up slightly on Monday after four volatile trading days, which have seen the tech-giant make a series of large daily swings. Despite the intraday volatility, Apple has declined 9.5% over that time period compared to the S&P 500, which has slid almost 3%. With Apple weighted the highest within the index, the stock's bearish price action can drag the S&P 500 lower.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Alcoa Whale Trades For October 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alcoa. Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
Current Valuations Are 'Quite Expensive': Why This Livent Analyst Is Bearish

Livent Corp. LTHM spot prices already reflect scarcity value and “not what is grounded by marginal producer economics,” according to Bank of America Securities (BofA). The Livent Analyst: Matthew DeYoe downgraded the rating for Livent from Neutral to Underperform, while reducing the price target from $31 to $27.
How Is The Market Feeling About IronNet?

IronNet's IRNT short percent of float has fallen 5.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.32 million shares sold short, which is 6.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
