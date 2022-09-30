ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compost Headlines: Nuns vs. Sidewalks

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
(Opinion) When even protectors of the poor who take vows of perfect charity come out in public against building sidewalks, is all hope for civil society lost?

Or what about when dialing 911 in an emergency connects you to an out-of-town number rather than to the city’s 911 center?

Or when your city is sued for $100 million by the family of a man who was paralyzed thanks to documented police misconduct?

Or when the public school officials show little sign that they’re willing to teach kids how to read instead of teaching them not to read?

Oh ye of little faith: We can still find reason to hope.

Those reasons are mind in the latest opinionated local news summary from the Independent’s assignment desk, aka my compost heap. Click on the video above to watch it.

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

