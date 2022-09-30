Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Motley Fool
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today
Carnival Corporation "missed earnings" for Q3 this morning, reporting a $0.65-per-share loss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Motley Fool
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market
Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
XRP Trading Volumes Suddenly Up 542%, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen. Stimulus...
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
AYRO AYRO shares increased by 11.9% to $0.66 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 10.53% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. REE Automotive REE shares moved upwards by 10.02% to $0.75....
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Safe Stocks to Buy This Month
Investing in a volatile environment isn't about guesswork or market timing. Investors should consistently add to their portfolio in both up and down markets. These two powerhouse stocks are a no-brainer way to invest $1,000 right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in October
Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT that's in better shape than its stock performance indicates. Omega Healthcare Investors should be a big winner from aging demographic trends. Enterprise Products Partners continues to benefit from favorable industry dynamics. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
After Another Market Sell-Off, Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Yet?
Unity's stock has been wild this summer as the company bid for ironSource, and then got bid on itself by AppLovin. The dust has mostly settled, and shares look attractive again. Bear in mind this is still a very high-risk stock, with only a chance of a high reward. You’re...
Motley Fool
2 Incredible Growth Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into More Than $100,000 in 10 Years
Tesla stock skyrocketed more than 13,600% over the last 10 years, while shares of Nvidia soared over 3,600%. Tesla recently achieved the highest operating margin in the auto industry. Nvidia holds over 90% market share in workstation graphics and supercomputer accelerators. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
CNBC
Tesla shares dip after third-quarter production and deliveries report
Shares of Tesla fell Monday after the electric vehicle maker released third-quarter production and delivery numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates. Tesla reported 343,000 total deliveries and 365,000 vehicles produced during the quarter, which missed analysts' expectations of 364,660 deliveries. Shares of Tesla slid as much as 8.5% early...
Motley Fool
Is Altria Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Altria is one of the best dividend stocks of all time. Sales for its primary product, cigarettes, are on the decline. Whether you should own the stock depends, in part, on your investment time horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
The Company manages high-income equity portfolios, specializing in U.S. REITs, international real estate securities, preferred securities, utilities and cap value stocks. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about CNS. Recs. 0. gopyerk (67.56) Submitted: 4/11/2016 10:37:17...
Motley Fool
Should You Sell Stocks With the Dow Jones Now Below 30,000?
Multiple studies have shown timing the market doesn't work. The best months for the stock market usually occur before the outlook improves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0