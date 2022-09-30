This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 30, 1922. The Tonopah Mining Co. of Nevada, of which the Tonopah Placers Co. of Breckenridge is a subsidiary, is branching out in mining in Colorado. They have acquired properties near Idaho Springs and also at Cripple Creek. Colorado mining interests are fortunate in securing this strong company to take over these properties, as it will assure the mines to be worked in a systematic manner and developed.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO