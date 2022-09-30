Read full article on original website
Town of Dillon to host Uptown 240 open house
The town of Dillon will host an open house regarding the Uptown 240 development. The condominium complex broke ground in 2019, yet noticeable progress on the property has not happened for months. The development’s crane was removed in June. The open house will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 2
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Boots, 6 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male. Ceedee, 10 months, domestic...
Alta Verde in Breckenridge receives environmental, sustainability award
Gorman & Co., the developer of several Summit County workforce housing communities, received the American Planning Association Colorado Chapter’s 2022 Merit Award for Sustainability and Environmental Planning for its work on the Alta Verde neighborhood. Located in Breckenridge, Alta Verde is a two-phase, net-zero community aimed to serve workforce...
Town of Frisco purchases Galena Street property for workforce housing
The town of Frisco has approved the purchase of 602 Galena St. to turn it into more local workforce housing. The property in the past has been the Colorado Workforce Center. The town has eyed the property for several months, and during that time, Frisco staff have negotiated with state staff on terms of the sale agreement, which include property purchase, lease back to Department of Labor and Employment during project development design, temporary office space for the department during construction and a permanent department office the new development.
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
How Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is building a new model for addressing mental health
EAGLE COUNTY — Since its inception, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has sought to do things differently when it comes to addressing the Eagle County community’s mental and behavioral health needs. From becoming the state’s first new community mental health center in nearly three decades to bringing together community...
Why fall might be one of the best times to hike one of Summit County’s 14ers or 13ers
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include which peaks in the Gore Range are a 13er. In the summer months, people flock to Summit County to take advantage of the area’s vast trail system, and among those looking to stretch their legs are hikers willing to ascend to the top of a 13er or even a 14er.
Vail Town Council to consider second reading of budget ordinance for purchase of Vail Resorts’ controversial workforce housing site
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Vail Town Council approved the first reading of a budget amendment ordinance to fund its $12 million offer to Vail Resorts to purchase the 23.3-acre East Vail site. As approved, the budget supplemental would reallocate real estate transfer tax funds for the offer on the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, commonly referred to as the Booth Heights site.
Washington man dies following accident on I-70 Saturday
A 55-year-old man from Renton, Washington is dead after a box truck he was riding in crashed into a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 70 around noon Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Colorado State Police Master Trooper Gary Cutler. Police say the 57-year-old woman driving the semitractor-trailer had her hazard lights on...
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
This week in history Sept. 30, 1922: Snow falls in High Country, mining companies expand and Loveland Pass cleared
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 30, 1922. The Tonopah Mining Co. of Nevada, of which the Tonopah Placers Co. of Breckenridge is a subsidiary, is branching out in mining in Colorado. They have acquired properties near Idaho Springs and also at Cripple Creek. Colorado mining interests are fortunate in securing this strong company to take over these properties, as it will assure the mines to be worked in a systematic manner and developed.
Two taken to hospital after reported shooting in Edwards
EDWARDS — Deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and first responders responded to a reported shooting on Friday around 9:30 a.m. in the Lake Creek Village area in Edwards. Deputies along with crews from the Eagle River Fire Protection District and Eagle County Paramedic Services were involved...
Breckenridge Recreation Center pool closure is extended until Oct. 8
The Breckenridge Recreation Center leisure pool will not reopen until Oct. 8 because of technical issues. The lap pool at the Breckenridge Recreation Center will open as scheduled Monday, Oct. 3. Passes will continue to be honored at Silverthorne Recreation Center through Oct. 8. Swim lessons move to the lap...
Summit Tigers soccer fails to earn win in overtime, ties with Glenwood Springs
The Summit High School boys soccer team has been in some close games throughout the 2022 season. With seven games decided by a goal or less, every possession and opportunity has counted for Summit in their pursuit of a second consecutive playoff berth. Summit’s homecoming game against the Glenwood Springs...
Top 5 most-read stories last week: How a trio of alcohol ballot measures could impact small business, Vail Resorts’ latest announcement and why the Western Slope is Boebert country
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. ‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries. A trio of ballot measures...
Summit Tigers football crushes Lincoln for homecoming win
There is nothing like a homecoming football game — the pageantry, the recognition of the homecoming court and the the drive of the team to get a win to hype up the student body ahead of the homecoming dance. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Summit High School football team...
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate spikes slightly compared to last week
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate spiked in the last week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 84 cases per 100,000 people, up from 48 cases last week. This breaks a trend where cases were declining in the past few weeks. From Wednesday,...
