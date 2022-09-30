The Manitowoc Lincoln High School Football team jumped out to a 41-to-7 halftime lead enroute to a 48-21 rout of Sheboygan South saturday in the Shipbuilders Homecoming game at Ron Rubick Field. The tone was set early as quarterback Brock Peterson hooked up with Ben Wollersheim on a 62 yard touchdown pass on the very first play from scrimmage. That was followed by the recovery of a South fumble in its’ own endzone for a quick 14-nothing lead. Coach Greg Enz’s squad also got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Gavin Lettenberger and a 25-yard run by Max Schneider. Add in a pick six by Nikko Saengphaphat and a 45-yard punt return from Mack Beasley and it was a big day for the Shipbuilders, now 2-and-5. The visiting Redwings fall to 1-and-6.

