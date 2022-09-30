Read full article on original website
High School Sports Xtra 10/1: Thrillers and stunners
(WFRV) – Week 7 of the high school football season saw perhaps the most action we’ve seen in a single night this season, featuring thrilling wins by Little Chute and Menasha, a stunning upset by Fond du Lac, and key conference results heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. Click the videos […]
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Sails Past Sheboygan South On Its’ Homecoming
The Manitowoc Lincoln High School Football team jumped out to a 41-to-7 halftime lead enroute to a 48-21 rout of Sheboygan South saturday in the Shipbuilders Homecoming game at Ron Rubick Field. The tone was set early as quarterback Brock Peterson hooked up with Ben Wollersheim on a 62 yard touchdown pass on the very first play from scrimmage. That was followed by the recovery of a South fumble in its’ own endzone for a quick 14-nothing lead. Coach Greg Enz’s squad also got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Gavin Lettenberger and a 25-yard run by Max Schneider. Add in a pick six by Nikko Saengphaphat and a 45-yard punt return from Mack Beasley and it was a big day for the Shipbuilders, now 2-and-5. The visiting Redwings fall to 1-and-6.
cw14online.com
Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Indians survive scare from Raccoons
MUKWONAGO — Oconomowoc’s 21-14 upset of Muskego on Sept. 17, 2021 may have turned more heads than any regular-season prep football game in Wisconsin last season. After all, it snapped the Warriors’ 41game winning streak. The Raccoons nearly played giant killers again Friday. They held a 25-21...
spectrumnews1.com
A Milwaukee company makes pickleball paddles shipped across the world
MILWAUKEE — As the sport of pickleball continues to grow, a Milwaukee company is making sure the world has the gear to play it. ProLite Sports makes pickleball paddles that are sold and shipped all over the world. The owner of the company, Neil Friedenberg, has loved playing pickleball...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay’s Three Engineering Technology Programs Receive ABET Accreditation
The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Richard J. Resch School of Engineering Technology programs have received national accreditation. The bachelor’s of science degrees in Electrical Engineering Technology, Environmental Engineering Technology and Mechanical Engineering Technology have been accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET. ABET...
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
radioplusinfo.com
9-30-22 recent gas price spike
The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months
MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made. For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Discover Green Bay says this bid is different from the city's other efforts in the past.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
pleasantviewrealty.com
637 Western Avenue Random Lake WI
WALKING IN THE DOOR STEALS YOUR HEART AWAY! Spectacular, Quality, Old World Charm with Stunning Natural Woodwork! Built-in Book Cases, Hutch, Windows with Stained Glass and Beveled Glass. Gas Fireplace flanked by Bookcases. Vintage Lighting Fixtures, Hardwood Floors. Wow! UNIQUE HOME w/Mother-in-law Quarters. Inside stairway connects to the upstairs. This is zoned Single Family. Could be a 5-6 bedroom, 2 bath home with a Family Room up. Has smaller rooms for sewing room/office/playroom, whatever your needs. Big closets. 2 full baths, Full basement with 11 course block walls to possibly make a recreation room, or? Extra wiring put in for basement workshop. 2.5 garage, garden shed, raised gardens, all on 0.38 acre. Close to Schools. A ”Must See” to understand and appreciate.
