October 2, 2022
Louis “Louie” Yob, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Littleton, Colorado. He was born on May 15, 1939, in Raton, New Mexico, the son of Peter Yob, Sr. and Silvia Bertol Yob. Louie graduated from Raton High School in 1957. After graduation, Louie enlisted in the…
A Conversation with Mary Lou Kern
The Colfax County Commission recently released a press release announcing they uncovered serious findings against former Colfax County Manager Mary Lou Kern. KRTN reached out to Kern to explain how the RFP process and contracts worked in Colfax County government while she was county manager. Kern was county manager from...
