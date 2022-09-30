Read full article on original website
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
wabi.tv
Families awarded $5M for mishandling of bodies at former Lewiston cremation business
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - It took jurors in Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn less than two hours to come back with their verdict of $5.5 million in damages. Ken Kincer stands accused of mishandling the corpses he took into his business for cremation. The State of Maine suspended his license for ten years, but he was never charged with a crime so angry families hired lawyers and are seeking justice in civil court.
mainepublic.org
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
penbaypilot.com
Cape Air to continue providing Boston – Knox County Airport flights following federal approval
ROCKLAND – The U.S. Department of Transportation, in a letter from Joel Szabat, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, notified Knox County Regional Airport and its manager Jeremy Shaw September 30 that it had selected Hyannis Air Service, Inc. d/b/a Cape Air (Cape Air) to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at Augusta and Rockland for a four-year term from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2026.
wabi.tv
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
Portland fish market shares video of hammerhead shark for sale
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland, Maine is known for its award-winning seafood, but when most people think of the city, they probably imagine lobsters, not hammerhead sharks. But Harbor Fish Market in Portland posted a video on their Instagram account showing a hammerhead shark for sale. In the video, a...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic clinic hires 5th female surgeon
Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Orthopedics welcomed its fifth female orthopedic surgeon, Megan Richards, MD. Five of the seven surgeons at Northern Light are female, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the practice. Dr. Richards specializes in hip, knee and ankle arthritis, as well as minimally invasive total hip...
Maine Paper Mill Closing
According to the Kennebec Journal, the Androscoggin Paper Mill 'Jay Mill' will be closing permanently in the first quarter of 2023. The CEO of the mill's parent company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Pennsylvania, says that 'economic forces' have made keeping the mill up and running financially unfeasible and will need to close.
PFAS Plume: New data suggests contaminants in town water supply may come from former Brunswick Naval Air Station
After installing new monitoring wells north of the runway at the Brunswick Naval Air Station, the Navy reported that a storm drain line near the runway could be a primary source of the PFAS contamination plume affecting a well field of the Brunswick & Topsham Water District. Photo by Marina Schauffler.
NECN
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
WMTW
Maine city named one of Top 25 best places to live for families
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — One Maine city has made Fortune.com's list of the top 25 Best Places to live for families. South Portland found itself on the list of cities and towns that includes Ann Arbor and Sarasota. Fortune.com says to determine which places make the cut, they analyzed...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
These are Pho-Real the Best Ramen and Pho Places in Portland, Maine [LIST]
Portland, Maine has put itself on the foodie map and we are proud to live in a city that is becoming quite the culinary destination. We are, of course, known for seafood but you may not realize we have some top-tier restaurants that offer mouth-watering and heart-warming bowls of pho and ramen.
WMTW
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
