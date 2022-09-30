Read full article on original website
F1 News: Schumacher Warns Toto Wolff Of Jumping Into Red Bull Speculation
Former F1 drivers Timo Glock and Ralph Schumacher have both spoken out about Toto Wolff’s disregard for holding back on Red Bull’s rumoured cost cap breach. Backing up the team chief Christian Horner, they’ve noted that it isn’t best for Wolff to be going into so much detail about the apparent investigations.
SkySports
Max Verstappen angry at Red Bull after qualifying mistake makes title win in Singapore unlikely
The Dutchman will start the race in eighth and his hopes of sealing a second drivers' championship on Sunday have been severely dented after his team made a late decision to call him into the pits when he seemed set to challenge the fastest time of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Red...
Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules
On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...
Formula 1: Max Verstappen removed from championship odds
Max Verstappen is so far ahead in the Formula 1 driver standings that he has been removed from the world championship odds. Amid the current three-week break between the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and this Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race at Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2019, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is riding a five-race win streak.
Lewis Hamilton apologises for error as Singapore podium hopes are dashed
Lewis Hamilton apologised to Mercedes and said, “I f***** it up big time”, after he crashed into a wall and fell off the road before finishing ninth at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Sergio Perez took the chequered flag of a turbulent wet-dry race under the lights of the Marina Bay Circuit, while Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on for following an error-strew display.Verstappen started eighth and finished just one place higher after he dropped to last when a wild move on Lando Norris backfired.However, the Dutchman – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings –...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
F1: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole as Verstappen aborts lap
Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole after Max Verstappen fuel issue
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position after a gripping qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen finished only eighth. Red Bull's Verstappen appeared to have the pace to take pole but abandoned his penultimate lap after an error and then was told urgently to pit before finishing his final one.
FOX Sports
F1 stewards clear Hamilton in jewelry clash; Mercedes fined
Lewis Hamilton was “not trying to make a statement” by wearing a nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, and the seven-time Formula One champion got his wish for leniency granted when stewards cleared him for putting it in again. No action was taken against Hamilton,...
racer.com
Ricciardo credits maturity as he finally cracks top five in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo believes his first top-five finish of 2022 at the Singapore Grand Prix can be attributed to he and his McLaren team having taken a mature approach to such a challenging race. Teammate Lando Norris started from sixth on the grid but Ricciardo was down in 16th and facing...
F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s poor performance during the Singapore Grand Prix as he finished in 7th place from the starting place of P8. Every driver had a tough time with the track conditions being so treacherous, with both Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton both failing to brake for corners, forcing them to re-enter the track further back in the pack.
Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole
Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
racer.com
Perez keeps Singapore GP win despite time penalty
Sergio Perez has kept his victory in the Singapore Grand Prix despite an unusual set of penalties for safety car infringements. Leading the entire race after overtaking Charles Leclerc at the start, Perez had to head the field during two safety car periods, but dropped more than 10 car lengths back on multiple occasions. Despite Perez claiming it was too difficult to always stay within range, the FIA deemed he could have done so in wet conditions early in the race and so reprimanded him for the first time he infringed.
racer.com
7-round FIA WEC set for 2023
The FIA World Motorsport Council has approved a seven-round calendar for the World Endurance Championship in 2023. The slate features the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking place in its traditional mid-June slot, as well as a new race in Portugal. The 11th season of FIA...
lastwordonsports.com
Sky Sports Renews Partnership as Exclusive Home for F1
Following record-breaking numbers in 2022, Sky Sports inks a new deal to continue as Formula One’s exclusive home until the end of 2029!. Many in the United States likely have a Sunday morning television habit. Perhaps it’s morning news, inspirational programming, or sports. For motorsports enthusiasts, 24 of the years’ 52 Sundays, have come to feature the familiar intro and theme song of Sky Sports’ F1 coverage. Since 2018, the ESPN family of networks have shown turnkey coverage in what makes the world’s premier competition of motorsport the spectacle it is today.
Formula 1: Charles Leclerc facing elimination in Singapore
Charles Leclerc can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc may still be sitting in second place in the Formula 1 driver standings, which is where he has been for much of the time since losing the lead with his Spanish Grand Prix retirement back in May, but he could be eliminated with five races remaining on the 22-race 2022 schedule.
racer.com
Leclerc fastest in rain-shortened final Singapore GP practice
Charles Leclerc topped the final practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix after heavy rain reduced running to less than 30 minutes. The session officially started on time, but race control kept pit lane closed for the first 30 minutes given the circuit was waterlogged after two hours of torrential downpour.
racer.com
Singapore Grand Prix delayed by heavy rain
The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain, following a thunderstorm just over an hour before the race. While Sunday had been dry for the majority of the day, dark clouds gathered with two hours to go before lights out and started to rain with under 90 minutes remaining. A large storm cell moved over the circuit that meant the FIA opted to announce the whole start procedure would be delayed with an hour to go, pushing the race back by at least 20 minutes.
racer.com
Perez explains reasons behind safety car investigation
Sergio Perez says he was unable to keep up with the safety car when dropping more than 10 car lengths back, leaving his Singapore Grand Prix victory in jeopardy. The Mexican is accused of dropping too far behind the safety car, with the stewards noting the incident during the race and then deciding to conduct an investigation afterwards. Following his meeting with the stewards, Perez says he made the error due to being unable to keep up with the safety car in certain areas of the track.
