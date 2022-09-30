Read full article on original website
Quilters show off their work in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 13th Biennial Quilt Show came to Cape Girardeau this weekend bringing in people from across the area. The event was put on by the River Heritage Quilt Guild featuring scores of quilts that were handmade from people right here in the Heartland. We talked...
Fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis to include vendors, celebrity guests
METROPOLIS, IL — The fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis event will include two days of family fun, vendors, celebrity guests and more. Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will host the event on Oct. 21 and 22 on Market Street in Metropolis, Illinois. Activities include a Mini-Con at Hidden...
Hundreds come together for touch-a-truck event in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Jackson Civic Center to view roughly a dozen types of different vehicles as part of the touch-a-truck event in Jackson. Many different organizations including firefighters, police, construction operators and more visited with people and gave them an opportunity to interact with company vehicles.
East Perry Community Fair brings in largest crowd ever
If a person asked East Perry Community Fair Publicity Chairman Fred Eggers exactly what he thought about the fair, he could tell that person one thing. There were a lot of people there. “It was the largest crowd we have ever had,” Eggers said. “Friday’s crowd was the largest we’ve...
Saint Francis Foundation hosting the Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - To raise funds to provide free cancer screenings to patients in need, the Saint Francis Foundation will be hosting the fourth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk. Taking place at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will...
Cyclists take to the streets in 23rd Annual Tour de Cape
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly 200 cyclists took to the streets in the 23rd Annual Tour de Cape event. Cyclists were able to choose between five routes that took them throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Their goals are to promote bicycling for health, recreation, and transportation. Funds from...
23rd Annual Tour De Cape Rolls into town
Geno Hess breaks SEMO career total touchdowns record. It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. A Missouri man plead guilty to a 2019 murder of two brothers.
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022
When Airbnb revealed their most wish-listed rentals for Summer 2022, Kaci and Waylon Richardet's Perryville treehouse came in at number 5 in the country. One glance at the property will show you why. The show-stopping loft, featured in Architectural Digest, stands 14 feet off the ground, surrounded by trees.
Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun. It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects. Jim Carter is the financial manager for the American...
Jackson native and author discusses latest book, upcoming projects
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson native and author is back in town for homecoming and sat down with us on The Breakfast Show TOO to talk about his book and upcoming projects. Eric Dahl works in Nashville, Tenn. and spends his time interviewing some of the biggest...
Miss Illinois tours Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones took an opportunity to visit with folks in the southern part of Illinois on Saturday. We met up with Jones as she visited with Joyce’s Boutique and The Pageant Room in Marion. Jones first met up with individuals at Aspira...
Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau
Geno Hess breaks SEMO career total touchdowns record
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
City of Jackson: Pick up leaves, yard waste this fall to prevent street flooding
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is reminding residents to pick up leaves and yard waste this fall. According to a news release from the city, when the debris piles up in the gutters, it can clog storm drains and cause unnecessary flooding. City leaders ask that you do not...
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, October 2. In a statement from the New Madrid Police Department, Chief Joey Higgerson said, over the course of a couple of hours, crews pulled parts of the the vehicle from the water and sifted the wreckage.
BBB offers advice when making donations to help hurricane victims
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In wake of Hurricane Ian, the Better Business Bureau is reminding those who want to help storm victims to check out charities before making donations. According the BBB, scammers wasted no time capitalizing on collecting donations with no intent on delivering them to those in...
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
