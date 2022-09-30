ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

KFVS12

Quilters show off their work in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 13th Biennial Quilt Show came to Cape Girardeau this weekend bringing in people from across the area. The event was put on by the River Heritage Quilt Guild featuring scores of quilts that were handmade from people right here in the Heartland. We talked...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Hundreds come together for touch-a-truck event in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Jackson Civic Center to view roughly a dozen types of different vehicles as part of the touch-a-truck event in Jackson. Many different organizations including firefighters, police, construction operators and more visited with people and gave them an opportunity to interact with company vehicles.
JACKSON, MO
republicmonitor.com

East Perry Community Fair brings in largest crowd ever

If a person asked East Perry Community Fair Publicity Chairman Fred Eggers exactly what he thought about the fair, he could tell that person one thing. There were a lot of people there. “It was the largest crowd we have ever had,” Eggers said. “Friday’s crowd was the largest we’ve...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cyclists take to the streets in 23rd Annual Tour de Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly 200 cyclists took to the streets in the 23rd Annual Tour de Cape event. Cyclists were able to choose between five routes that took them throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Their goals are to promote bicycling for health, recreation, and transportation. Funds from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

23rd Annual Tour De Cape Rolls into town

Geno Hess breaks SEMO career total touchdowns record. It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. A Missouri man plead guilty to a 2019 murder of two brothers. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/30. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT. |. Heartland News at...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun. It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects. Jim Carter is the financial manager for the American...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Jackson native and author discusses latest book, upcoming projects

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson native and author is back in town for homecoming and sat down with us on The Breakfast Show TOO to talk about his book and upcoming projects. Eric Dahl works in Nashville, Tenn. and spends his time interviewing some of the biggest...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Miss Illinois tours Southern Illinois

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones took an opportunity to visit with folks in the southern part of Illinois on Saturday. We met up with Jones as she visited with Joyce’s Boutique and The Pageant Room in Marion. Jones first met up with individuals at Aspira...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau

It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, October 2. In a statement from the New Madrid Police Department, Chief Joey Higgerson said, over the course of a couple of hours, crews pulled parts of the the vehicle from the water and sifted the wreckage.
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

BBB offers advice when making donations to help hurricane victims

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In wake of Hurricane Ian, the Better Business Bureau is reminding those who want to help storm victims to check out charities before making donations. According the BBB, scammers wasted no time capitalizing on collecting donations with no intent on delivering them to those in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
UNION COUNTY, IL

