Bethel, CT

Comments / 15

Sherri Roberts
2d ago

Absentee ballots should only be given to military, elderly, and those who are disabled and unable to vote in person.

ld59
2d ago

lamont and his lackeys already cheating and in plain sight,i guess they feel if they do it right out in the open its ok the sheep are good with it !!!!

Steve
2d ago

the steal is starting, In person voting ONLY!!!!!

ctnewsjunkie.com

Political Signs Reportedly Defaced In Old Lyme

Less than 24 hours after they were put up along a busy street in Old Lyme, two large signs promoting Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski were defaced with red graffiti, according to property owner J. David Kelsey. Kelsey, who co-founded the Old Lyme-based real estate private-equity investment company Hamilton Point...
OLD LYME, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Upcoming 2022 Connecticut Election Information

The Gubernatorial Election will be held Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at 350 Mountain Road. Voter registration may be done online at voterregistration.ct.gov, by mail or in-person at the Town Hall. The Registrars of Voters’ office will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Town Clerk’s office will be open Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, please call 860-668-3850 or 860-668-3880.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”

A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ridgefielddems.net

Video: Democrats Outclass Republicans at LWV Candidate Forum

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters’ candidate forum on September 27, highlighted immense quality differences between the Democrats and Republicans vying to represent Ridgefield in the Connecticut State Legislature. On the Democratic side, State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th House District), State Senator Julie Kushner (24th Senate District), Ceci Maher...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich lines up law firm to begin investigation of Cos Cob School administrator’s comments on hiring

GREENWICH — An independent town investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools will begin soon. The Greenwich office of the law firm Day Pitney was picked to handle the investigation after the Board of Selectmen voted Thursday to allow a waiver for a potential conflict of interest for the firm.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Alderman Says State Rep Took Too Much Credit

Back when I attended Derby High School, plagiarism was considered a serious offense. Taking credit for someone else’s work is never acceptable. That’s why I am writing to set the record straight about State Representative Kara Rochelle. Her attempt to take political credit for the $6.5 million in...
ANSONIA, CT
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate

With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
zip06.com

OS Police Officer Withdraws Appeal

A former Old Saybrook police officer’s appeal to the State Board of Mediation and Arbitration has been withdrawn. In early January, the Old Saybrook Police Commission narrowly voted to fire Old Saybrook Police Officer Austin Harris after Harris filed a false police report and lied to his superiors about how the computer in his car was damaged.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down

WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Escaped Inmate From Bridgeport Apprehended In Georgia

A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia. The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia announced on Saturday, Oct. 1, that Forenza Rakeem Murphy was arrested. Authorities reported that Murphy left a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately

CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT

