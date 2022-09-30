Read full article on original website
Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit Lions replacement kicker Dominik Eberle misses 2 extra points in first half Sunday
Entering Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions needed a placekicker to fill in for Austin Seibert. After Sunday's game, they'll probably still need a kicker. The Lions trailed at halftime, 24-15, in part because of two important special teams plays. But the deficit was nine in part...
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
Maakaron: Takeaways from Lions’ loss to Seahawks
The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News
After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Lions vs. Seahawks: Detroit's Week 4 inactive players
Considering the injurious state of the Detroit Lions entering the Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, it’s not surprising to see so many prominent names on the team’s inactive player list for the game. Four offensive starters were already ruled out for the game with their injuries,...
Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks at home 48-45 – Game Recap
Game Recap: Detroit Lions Defensive Play Comes Up WAY ShortGame Recap: Detroit Lions execute on Offense despite injuriesFinal Thoughts: Looking ahead as the Detroit Lions take on the Patriots. The banged-up Detroit Lions welcomed the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks to Ford Field today. The Lions entered the game without stars Amon-Ra...
Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT
Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.
Lions final injury report for Week 4
LG Jonah Jackson (finger) RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) Jackson has missed the last two weeks as well. The injuries to Swift and St. Brown, the team’s leading rusher and receiver, came in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the list...
Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 4 matchup vs. Seahawks
What will the Detroit Lions uniform combination be against the Seahawks?Who will replace D’Andre Swift as RB1 for the Lions?. The Detroit Lions uniform combination will have nothing to do with whether or not they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Ford Field, but if it did, the combination they will wear looks like a winner to me!
Detroit Lions scratch DJ Chark among late roster moves
Why is DJ Chark out?Detroit Lions elevate Practice Squad players to replenish the ranks, replace DJ Chark, othersWhat is the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report?. In a move late Saturday that will certainly hurt the Lions come game time, Wide Reciever DJ Chark was ruled out due to an injury he sustained last week against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Seattle Seahawks will head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions in a solid matchup at Ford Field. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Lions prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off a 27-23 loss to the...
Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Follow along for the start of Patriots week
Follow along with live updates, as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in his weekly Monday news conference around 2:15 p.m. from the practice facility in Allen Park. The Lions (1-3) once again showed an exciting offense, with 520 yards of offense in their 48-45 loss to...
