The Ann Arbor News

Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
The Oakland Press

Maakaron: Takeaways from Lions’ loss to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
Yardbarker

Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News

After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 4

LG Jonah Jackson (finger) RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) Jackson has missed the last two weeks as well. The injuries to Swift and St. Brown, the team’s leading rusher and receiver, came in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the list...
Yardbarker

Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions scratch DJ Chark among late roster moves

Why is DJ Chark out?Detroit Lions elevate Practice Squad players to replenish the ranks, replace DJ Chark, othersWhat is the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report?. In a move late Saturday that will certainly hurt the Lions come game time, Wide Reciever DJ Chark was ruled out due to an injury he sustained last week against the Minnesota Vikings.
