Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Reportedly Made “Crude” Remarks About Celtics Subordinate
The news comes from an independent law firm tasked with investigating the Celtics coach. Ime Udoka was suspended for one full year by the Boston Celtics last week as it was revealed that he had a sexual relationship with a subordinate who worked for the team. This is completely against the rules of the organization, even if the relationship was consensual. It’s a story that has left the Celtics in disarray and it has also led to speculation that perhaps Udoka did something much worse.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Warriors' most meaningful offseason pickup might turn out to be BTS
While on tour in Japan, Steph Curry and the Dubs may have added a second K-pop superstar to their fan base.
Rachel Nichols Addresses ESPN Controversy, Departure
The NBA reporter left the network last year over controversial comments regarding Maria Taylor and ESPN’s diversity history.
NBA・
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
Lakers have started Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones in training camp
One of the big questions regarding the Los Angeles Lakers this season is who will be in their starting lineup. Other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis, three spots have seemingly been open, and head coach Darvin Ham seemed noncommittal when asked who would fill those spots. But several days...
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blake Griffin Finds A New NBA Home
Griffin had been searching for a team all offseason. Blake Griffin’s career has been an interesting journey. Of course, Griffin made a name for himself playing with the Los Angeles Clippers during the Lob City era. He was teammates with Chris Paul, and while the team did not enjoy the success they were supposed to, there is no doubt that Griffin was able to come through with amazing highlights that fans will always remember.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to massive Boston Celtics signing
While the Boston Celtics were unable to pull off a trade for NBA megastar Kevin Durant this offseason, it looks like the team did make a pretty massive splash in free agency as the team appears to be set to add six-time NBA All-Star big man Blake Griffin. According to...
AdWeek
Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
NFL・
