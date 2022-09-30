ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hotnewhiphop.com

Ime Udoka Reportedly Made “Crude” Remarks About Celtics Subordinate

The news comes from an independent law firm tasked with investigating the Celtics coach. Ime Udoka was suspended for one full year by the Boston Celtics last week as it was revealed that he had a sexual relationship with a subordinate who worked for the team. This is completely against the rules of the organization, even if the relationship was consensual. It’s a story that has left the Celtics in disarray and it has also led to speculation that perhaps Udoka did something much worse.
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
People

Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
MassLive.com

Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)

With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
hotnewhiphop.com

Blake Griffin Finds A New NBA Home

Griffin had been searching for a team all offseason. Blake Griffin’s career has been an interesting journey. Of course, Griffin made a name for himself playing with the Los Angeles Clippers during the Lob City era. He was teammates with Chris Paul, and while the team did not enjoy the success they were supposed to, there is no doubt that Griffin was able to come through with amazing highlights that fans will always remember.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to massive Boston Celtics signing

While the Boston Celtics were unable to pull off a trade for NBA megastar Kevin Durant this offseason, it looks like the team did make a pretty massive splash in free agency as the team appears to be set to add six-time NBA All-Star big man Blake Griffin. According to...
AdWeek

Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
