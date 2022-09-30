Read full article on original website
SB Nation
WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tap-in doubles Chelsea’s lead over AC Milan, 2-0!
Two matches in a row with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!. Reece James’ cross and Fikayo Tomori’s (lame) attempt at cutting it make it easy for the striker, who makes it 2-0 for Chelsea against AC Milan with a routine tap-in (and his customary celebration!).
SB Nation
Tuesday October 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Football rumours: Southampton to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl
What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Southampton will sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the side’s disappointing start to the season. The 55-year-old has been at the club since December 2018 but a change has reportedly been under consideration for a while.The Mail adds that under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could replace Hasenhuttl and is looked upon favourably due to his success with coaching young talent.Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany’s Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to the Mirror. The paper writes the Reds are considering the 19-year-old should they miss out on England international Jude Bellingham.And...
SB Nation
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden React to Manchester Derby Win, Hat tricks
Two local lads and supporters, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland ran roughshod on the United players and fans. From the shushing of the haters by Foden and the incredible maneuvers by Haaland to score, this game had it all. Now, both players react... Haaland reaction. “Yeah, not bad! We scored...
SB Nation
UEFA Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur turn their sights to the Champions League today as they visit Deutsche Bank Park to take on Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt. Spurs are reeling a bit following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal. While it’s not the end of the world, the concern among Spurs faithful is how toothless the attack looked at time. Antonio Conte has been more direct this week but is trying to reassure everyone that the squad is making the necessary adjustments to right the ship.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Holding Our Own
I’m sure I wasn't the only one heading into this game with a slight looming sense of doom. I know we’ve had a terrific start to the season and were coming off the back of the most comfortable win in a long time, but we’ve still shown this season that we have the ability to collapse - particularly against the so called better teams.
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Rangers 0 - Match Recap: A Clean Sheet? In This Economy?
Reds: Alexander-Arnold 7’, Salah 53’ (pen) Well, after another disappointing result on the weekend (in a season of predominantly disappointing results), Klopp decided “Fuck it” and is throwing out what could charitably be called a 4-2-3-1, but more likely a 4-2-4. If we can’t keep opponents out, we might as well just go for all the goals. And with a front four of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, and Salah, there are plenty of goals to be scored. So yeah, Jurgen, I’m with you. Fuck it.
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 5 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Donatas Rumšas LTU...
SB Nation
Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty arrives to take over Sunderland’s U21s - what does it all mean?
Sunderland have announced that Graeme Murty - the Reading FC legend and former manager of Scottish giants Rangers - has taken up the post of Head of Professional Development Phase, which basically means he’s in charge of our U21s. All great news, then, given we’ve not had anyone in...
SB Nation
Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Rangers
After two weeks without football of any kind and a full month without any Premier League games, Liverpool returned to action over the weekend but they could only manage a draw against Brighton as what has been a difficult start to the 2022-23 season—a year in which Jürgen Klopp’s Reds were expected to challenge on all fronts but instead find themselves adrift in the league and in a fight in their Champions League group—continues.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton
Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.
SB Nation
View From The Town End: Norwich City
If you'd said when the fixtures came out that this match would be a promotion six-pointer, few would have believed you. But, 11 games in, Reading have a chance to leapfrog Norwich City into second with a win. Even so, things aren't going too badly for the Canaries. They sit...
SB Nation
Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw
Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
SB Nation
Talking Points: Another frustrating night on Wearside for the Black Cats - what went on?
Coming into a home double header against Preston and Blackpool, I didn’t think I’d be here writing on the back of two 0-0 draws. Granted, Sunderland had already drawn some blanks before this season, notably against local rivals Middlesbrough. But in games against Reading and Watford, Sunderland had...
SB Nation
Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants Chelsea to hit the standards shown against AC Milan in each and every game
Ruben Loftus-Cheek got his first start under new manager Graham Potter last night, and just as he had often done over the past 12 months for Thomas Tuchel, he made the most of his opportunity, helping us cope with the midfield strength of AC Milan. It was an excellent box-to-box performance from the big man, passing, dribbling, drawing fouls, making interceptions, and even picking up the assist on the goalmouth scramble for Chelsea’s first goal. Only the wing-backs touched the ball more often, which is to be expected in this sort of setup.
SB Nation
A Farewell to Everton “Dog of War” John Ebbrell
With the welcome result coming for Everton on Saturday at Southampton it may have slipped under the radar that one of the Academy’s recent senior appointments, former player John Ebbrell, departed the club after a long, if fragmented, association with the Toffees. It was first announced over the weekend...
SB Nation
Women’s Champions League group stage: Chelsea drawn into Group A of Death
Qualification for the Champions League ended midweek last week and today the ping pong balls fluttered and were plucked and gave us the results of the UEFA Women’s Champions League draw. Given the pots, a group of death was always likely, but there are two and Chelsea is in one of them.
UEFA・
SB Nation
SB Nation
REPORT: Callum Wilson to extend his contract with Newcastle United
According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Callum Wilson will extend his deal with Newcastle United for two more years. Wilson arrived in Tyneside in the summer of 2020 when he inked a four-year contract that will now see him remain in Newcastle until the summer of 2026 if he gets to see his new deal run out.
SB Nation
Potter credits ‘attitude and application’ for Chelsea win, but concerned for Fofana injury
Chelsea won back-to-back games for the first time this season with tonight’s impressive 3-0 victory over AC Milan, who may have been slightly understrength (especially at full back, where Reece James had himself a field day), but still posed plenty of potential threat — at least on paper.
