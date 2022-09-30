ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Tuesday October 4th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
The Independent

Football rumours: Southampton to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Southampton will sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the side’s disappointing start to the season. The 55-year-old has been at the club since December 2018 but a change has reportedly been under consideration for a while.The Mail adds that under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could replace Hasenhuttl and is looked upon favourably due to his success with coaching young talent.Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany’s Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to the Mirror. The paper writes the Reds are considering the 19-year-old should they miss out on England international Jude Bellingham.And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Darwin Núñez
SB Nation

UEFA Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur turn their sights to the Champions League today as they visit Deutsche Bank Park to take on Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt. Spurs are reeling a bit following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal. While it’s not the end of the world, the concern among Spurs faithful is how toothless the attack looked at time. Antonio Conte has been more direct this week but is trying to reassure everyone that the squad is making the necessary adjustments to right the ship.
UEFA
SB Nation

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Holding Our Own

I’m sure I wasn't the only one heading into this game with a slight looming sense of doom. I know we’ve had a terrific start to the season and were coming off the back of the most comfortable win in a long time, but we’ve still shown this season that we have the ability to collapse - particularly against the so called better teams.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Rangers 0 - Match Recap: A Clean Sheet? In This Economy?

Reds: Alexander-Arnold 7’, Salah 53’ (pen) Well, after another disappointing result on the weekend (in a season of predominantly disappointing results), Klopp decided “Fuck it” and is throwing out what could charitably be called a 4-2-3-1, but more likely a 4-2-4. If we can’t keep opponents out, we might as well just go for all the goals. And with a front four of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, and Salah, there are plenty of goals to be scored. So yeah, Jurgen, I’m with you. Fuck it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Fulham#Preview Team News#Reds#Italian#Old Trafford#United
SB Nation

Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Rangers

After two weeks without football of any kind and a full month without any Premier League games, Liverpool returned to action over the weekend but they could only manage a draw against Brighton as what has been a difficult start to the 2022-23 season—a year in which Jürgen Klopp’s Reds were expected to challenge on all fronts but instead find themselves adrift in the league and in a fight in their Champions League group—continues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton

Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

View From The Town End: Norwich City

If you'd said when the fixtures came out that this match would be a promotion six-pointer, few would have believed you. But, 11 games in, Reading have a chance to leapfrog Norwich City into second with a win. Even so, things aren't going too badly for the Canaries. They sit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw

Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants Chelsea to hit the standards shown against AC Milan in each and every game

Ruben Loftus-Cheek got his first start under new manager Graham Potter last night, and just as he had often done over the past 12 months for Thomas Tuchel, he made the most of his opportunity, helping us cope with the midfield strength of AC Milan. It was an excellent box-to-box performance from the big man, passing, dribbling, drawing fouls, making interceptions, and even picking up the assist on the goalmouth scramble for Chelsea’s first goal. Only the wing-backs touched the ball more often, which is to be expected in this sort of setup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

A Farewell to Everton “Dog of War” John Ebbrell

With the welcome result coming for Everton on Saturday at Southampton it may have slipped under the radar that one of the Academy’s recent senior appointments, former player John Ebbrell, departed the club after a long, if fragmented, association with the Toffees. It was first announced over the weekend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Women’s Champions League group stage: Chelsea drawn into Group A of Death

Qualification for the Champions League ended midweek last week and today the ping pong balls fluttered and were plucked and gave us the results of the UEFA Women’s Champions League draw. Given the pots, a group of death was always likely, but there are two and Chelsea is in one of them.
UEFA
SB Nation

REPORT: Callum Wilson to extend his contract with Newcastle United

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Callum Wilson will extend his deal with Newcastle United for two more years. Wilson arrived in Tyneside in the summer of 2020 when he inked a four-year contract that will now see him remain in Newcastle until the summer of 2026 if he gets to see his new deal run out.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy