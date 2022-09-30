Any list of the most impactful marketing campaigns in movie history — not necessarily the movies themselves, but the ads and the trailers specifically — would have to include Cloverfield, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere in the summer of 2007, when a trailer that didn’t even include the title of the film played in front of the first Transformers. That set off a feverish search for information about the mystery project, which wound up being a found-footage horror movie about a Godzilla-type monster rampaging through New York City, as seen through the eyes and camera of a group of friends trying to survive the creature’s attack.

