It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
Fans of Cobra Kai will probably be just as confused as everyone else on this one. It seems the just-announced new Karate Kid film won’t be related to Cobra Kai in any way. Despite the major success of the Netflix show, the upcoming film is doing its own thing. We don’t know too much of the plot details at the moment, just that the movie will be “The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.”
Many names have been put forth to play James Bond, but thus far no one has been chosen to play the iconic spy next. Daniel Craig has had a decent tenure, playing 007 in five films. He’s not quite the longest-running Bond, but five movies are nothing to sneeze at. He was becoming a pretty big star when he started, and he’s been doing it for nearly 20 years.
Any list of the most impactful marketing campaigns in movie history — not necessarily the movies themselves, but the ads and the trailers specifically — would have to include Cloverfield, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere in the summer of 2007, when a trailer that didn’t even include the title of the film played in front of the first Transformers. That set off a feverish search for information about the mystery project, which wound up being a found-footage horror movie about a Godzilla-type monster rampaging through New York City, as seen through the eyes and camera of a group of friends trying to survive the creature’s attack.
The trailer for The Woman King advertises that it is “Based on Powerful True Events.” The events depicted in the film involve a group known as the Agojie, a ferocious platoon of female warriors who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey. In the film, it’s 1823 and the Dahomey are under assault from a neighboring kingdom, the Oyo Empire. A brave Agojie general named Nanisca (Viola Davis) who serves King Ghezo (John Boyega) works to protect her people — and to convince Ghezo that their country’s participation in the slave trade is a “poison” that needs to stop. (When both the Oyo and the Dahomey capture enemy combatants in battle, they sell these prisoners into slavery.)
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Blonde on Netflix—which opened in theaters earlier this month, and began streaming today—is a movie that hopes to build on, play with, and counteract the public perception of the real Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood history, it’s almost certain that Blonde viewers will have their own ideas about the actress going in.
EW.com
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
msn.com
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
ComicBook
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
There she is, the new Black Panther. But who is behind the mask?. The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever doesn’t say explicitly, although it does strongly hint that it’s Shuri (Letitia Wright), the sister of T’Challa, the previous Black Panther. Of course it could still be Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia or Danai Gururia’s Okoye — or even Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart, I suppose. But it’s definitely one of the female members of the cast.
Polygon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s sixth episode is its most action-packed yet, depicting a siege on Ostirith by Adar and his merry band of orcs. Among the flurry of violence and mayhem, one figure in particular stood out: That Big Orc. You know the one....
Dwayne Johnson’s line about Black Adam is how the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” But we’re not so sure it’s going to change that much. Despite the gritty trailer, which shows Black Adam beating the snot out of the Justice Society of America, and despite the character’s live-and-let-die attitude, don’t expect Black Adam to be more violent or dark than any other DC movie that’s been released to theaters. The film has already been rated by the MPAA. And they gave the film a typical PG-13, in this case for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.”
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
EW.com
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
We are officially spoiled with Star Wars TV shows. The last one, Obi-Wan Kenobi, just ended on Disney+ three months ago, and the new one, Andor, is already here. This latest show is a prequel to a prequel; set five years before the events of Rogue One it shows how Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) became a pivotal figure in the early days of the Rebel Alliance.
ScreenCrush
