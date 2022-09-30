Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Bulls Fall To ECU In AAC Opener In Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, FLA., OCT. 1, 2022– USF football (1-4; 0-1 AAC) opened its 20th season of conference play with a 48-28 loss to ECU (3-2; 1-1 AAC) Saturday at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The teams played 184 miles from the USF campus in front of a sparse...
Women’s Golf Heads to Florida for Jupiter Women’s Invitational
TROY, Ala. – After almost a month-long hiatus on the schedule, the Troy University women's golf team will return to action on Monday when they travel to Jupiter, Florida, to take part in the Jupiter Women's Invitational. The Jupiter Women's Invitational will span two days. As a result, 36...
Canes Take Down Tar Heels in First ACC Road Win
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Miami volleyball team registered a 3-1 victory over North Carolina Friday night at Carmichael Arena for its first conference road win of the season. Miami (9-5, 2-1 ACC) jumped out to an early advantage with a commanding 25-14 victory in the opening...
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON
The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida
In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
Meet the Women of the Water Taxi
This crew knows firsthand that when it comes to Laudy living, even a tough day on the water is better than the best day stuck inside The post Meet the Women of the Water Taxi appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Boca Raton Campus Governor Deanna Mancuso working to propose Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items
Some breakfast options may be returning to FAU’s Boca Raton campus. Boca Raton Campus Governor Deanna Mancuso is currently working towards proposing three items to the campus’ Chick-fil-A, which had a breakfast section before it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mancuso said she knows students feel frustrated...
Florida man rescued after boat gets stuck in mangroves
A Florida man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard after his boat was stuck in mangroves.
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife testifies during his manslaughter trial in Miami
MIAMI – Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife testified on Friday in his defense after prosecutors rested their case in Miami-Dade County court. Ana Araujo, a Mexican actress who wed Lyle in 2014 and had two children with him, was in the car three years ago when Lyle punched Jesus Hernandez.
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair
When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
Ged Lawyers: How Healthcare Providers in Florida Can Recover Millions of Dollars in PIP Benefits
Glen Ged, founding partner of Boca Raton, FL-based Ged Lawyers, LLP. Hospitals and medical practices are missing a significant stream of revenue under the No-Fault Law. The no-fault car insurance system in Florida leaves a lot of room for delays in payments or even non-payments of medical bills by patients who were in car accidents. This often happens because people do not understand their rights under this law or they simply cannot afford to pay their bills right away. As a result, hospital providers and medical practices are left struggling to collect these payments.
Your Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Florida Guide
Since its opening in 1988, Palm Beach International Airport has been a premier destination hub in South Florida. It offers nearly 200 non-stop daily arrivals and departures to destinations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. There are 11 airlines that fly from the airport. How big is Palm Beach...
Kings Point tornado near Delray Beach had peak winds of 125 mph, National Weather Service says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph....
25th Annual Outstanding People & Leaders Awards Honorees Announced
Community leader Terry Fedele, philanthropists Amy and Mike Kazma, theater impresario Marilynn Wick, and Boca Helping Hands’ director Gregory Hazle will be the 25th Annual OPAL AWARDS honorees. Noted Boca Raton philanthropist Christine E. Lynn, chair of Boca Raton Regional Hospital board of directors and an OPAL honoree herself,...
