Boca Raton, FL

Bulls Fall To ECU In AAC Opener In Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA., OCT. 1, 2022– USF football (1-4; 0-1 AAC) opened its 20th season of conference play with a 48-28 loss to ECU (3-2; 1-1 AAC) Saturday at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The teams played 184 miles from the USF campus in front of a sparse...
Women’s Golf Heads to Florida for Jupiter Women’s Invitational

TROY, Ala. – After almost a month-long hiatus on the schedule, the Troy University women's golf team will return to action on Monday when they travel to Jupiter, Florida, to take part in the Jupiter Women's Invitational. The Jupiter Women's Invitational will span two days. As a result, 36...
Canes Take Down Tar Heels in First ACC Road Win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Miami volleyball team registered a 3-1 victory over North Carolina Friday night at Carmichael Arena for its first conference road win of the season. Miami (9-5, 2-1 ACC) jumped out to an early advantage with a commanding 25-14 victory in the opening...
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?

In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida

In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair

When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
Ged Lawyers: How Healthcare Providers in Florida Can Recover Millions of Dollars in PIP Benefits

Glen Ged, founding partner of Boca Raton, FL-based Ged Lawyers, LLP. Hospitals and medical practices are missing a significant stream of revenue under the No-Fault Law. The no-fault car insurance system in Florida leaves a lot of room for delays in payments or even non-payments of medical bills by patients who were in car accidents. This often happens because people do not understand their rights under this law or they simply cannot afford to pay their bills right away. As a result, hospital providers and medical practices are left struggling to collect these payments.
Your Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Florida Guide

Since its opening in 1988, Palm Beach International Airport has been a premier destination hub in South Florida. It offers nearly 200 non-stop daily arrivals and departures to destinations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. There are 11 airlines that fly from the airport. How big is Palm Beach...
25th Annual Outstanding People & Leaders Awards Honorees Announced

Community leader Terry Fedele, philanthropists Amy and Mike Kazma, theater impresario Marilynn Wick, and Boca Helping Hands’ director Gregory Hazle will be the 25th Annual OPAL AWARDS honorees. Noted Boca Raton philanthropist Christine E. Lynn, chair of Boca Raton Regional Hospital board of directors and an OPAL honoree herself,...
