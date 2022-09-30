Like millions of Floridians reeling from the effects of Hurricane Ian, Chris and Eva Worden still have no power at their Punta Gorda farm and have a lot of cleanup ahead of them, but “we feel very lucky and we have a generator going,” Eva says. Before the storm, they harvested what produce they could from their 85-acre farm, which has been in operation since 2003.

