sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Schools Closed 'Indefinitely' Due to Hurricane Ian Damage
Sarasota County Schools will remain closed "until further notice" due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian—including power outages, downed lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many school structures. "We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of all...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota to Open Four 'Neighborhood Points of Distribution' for Ian Relief Supplies
Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution (NPODs) to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The NPODs will operate in South County on Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2, and Monday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following locations—recipients should be prepared to show proof of residency.
sarasotamagazine.com
Flooding Between North Port and Englewood Closes I-75
Hurricane Ian continues to cause major impacts in Sarasota County. The Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, meaning it's no longer safe for motorists to pass. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). People planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
sarasotamagazine.com
Battered by Hurricane Ian, Worden Farm Will Return to the Sarasota Farmers Market Next Week
Like millions of Floridians reeling from the effects of Hurricane Ian, Chris and Eva Worden still have no power at their Punta Gorda farm and have a lot of cleanup ahead of them, but “we feel very lucky and we have a generator going,” Eva says. Before the storm, they harvested what produce they could from their 85-acre farm, which has been in operation since 2003.
sarasotamagazine.com
How to Help People in Florida Affected by Hurricane Ian
Check out this list of local and national organizations mobilizing to help those who suffered most. On Florida's west coast, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, bringing torrential rains, flooding and record storm surges in Naples and Fort Myers. So far, more than 2 million people are without power statewide and thousands are unable to go home as result. Check out these local and national organizations that are helping.
sarasotamagazine.com
How Has Hurricane Ian Affected Sarasota's Water Quality?
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has led to stormwater and sewage discharge and large amounts of debris in local waterways, many are concerned about the effect the storm may have on the Gulf of Mexico, as well as our bays and estuaries. Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney for...
