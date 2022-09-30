SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.

SCHERTZ, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO