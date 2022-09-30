Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina Andras
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer shoots suspect who hit him with a vehicle while trying to flee
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer shot a man on the North Side after disturbance. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after an officer spotted a suspect that fled from him the night...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after abusing 10-year-old for spending book fair money on snacks, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars for abusing his 10-year-old child after she spent money he gave her for a school book fair on snacks, according to San Antonio police. Agyei Kobins Gore, 31, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury following the incident on Sept. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
Man in custody after stabbing a security guard at west-side drug store
SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in custody after stabbing a security guard at a west-side drug store late Saturday night. Police responded around 10:07 p.m. to the 4700 block of W Commerce St for reports of a cutting in progress. When officers arrived at the location, they...
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard stabbed after attempting to stop a man from robbing West side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was stabbed after he attempted to stop a man from robbing a West side Walgreens, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Commerce Street at around 10:07 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, a man...
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
KSAT 12
Security guard stabbed by shoplifter on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after stabbing a security guard when attempting to steal from a West Side store, said San Antonio police. At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, SAPD responded to the 4700 block of West Commerce Street for a cutting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
Neighbors ask for man who caused 48-hour SWAT standoff to remain behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A man charged in connection with a recent 48-hour SWAT standoff in southeast San Antonio is due in court Monday morning. Some of his neighbors said they will be there too, asking the judge to revoke the probation of 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez while he awaits trial.
KSAT 12
SA Councilman offers $500 reward for tips leading to arrests of Comanche Park vandals
SAN ANTONIO – Comanche Lookout Park was vandalized and a San Antonio city councilman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vandals responsible. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry took to Twitter Saturday, expressing his concerns. “Neighbors, it has recently been brought to our attention that...
KSAT 12
SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year
SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year. One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act. As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance...
KSAT 12
Suspect destroys knife, paints car after fatally stabbing man, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after fatally stabbing another man on the city’s Northwest Side, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. At around 2 a.m. on June 6, San Antonio police was called for a cutting in the 6800 block of North Loop 1604 West. When...
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks tips into fatal hit-and-run death
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a hit-and-run death. At around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Rafael Villarreal was walking across the westbound lanes of NW Loop 410 near the Ingram Road exit when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
KTSA
Man shot and clerk by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own. It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.
Man hit and killed while pulled over on the side of the road on I-37
SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person was killed in an accident on the southeast side early Friday morning. The crash was reported on I-37 between Military Drive and Loop 410 around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that a man was on the side of the road with car...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA to inspect all on-campus residences amid hidden camera investigation
SAN ANTONIO -- The UTSA Police Department is asking the FBI for help in determining how a camera ended up in a student's apartment, hidden by a 'fake' smoke detector, they say. A resident of University Oaks student apartments made the discovery this week, the department shared Thursday in a...
KSAT 12
Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
KTSA
Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
San Antonio Police searching for truck that drove into garage at an East Side home
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck that crushed a garage at an East Side home. Video exclusively obtained by KENS 5 shows the truck running a stop sign and speeding into a house on the East Side. The family who lives there says they...
