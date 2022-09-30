ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?

Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
Alex Bowman Injured, Won’t Drive No. 48 Nascar Chevy At Talladega: Video

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Nascar Chevy Camaro ZL1 and current Playoffs contender, announced he will sit out this weekend’s activities at Talladega Superspeedway due to an injury he sustained at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25th, 2022. “After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I...
Concussion Symptoms Sideline Alex Bowman for Talladega NASCAR Playoff Race

NASCAR Cup Series driver and current playoff contender Alex Bowman will miss this weekend's racing at Talladega after suffering from what are being called concussion-like symptoms. Bowman will be replaced in the event by full-time Xfinity Series and part-time Cup Series driver Noah Gragson. Bowman joins Kurt Busch in missing...
Wild video shows Ty Dillon losing window during race

Ty Dillon lost a window during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, and NBC’s cameras were able to catch footage of the flying part. Dillon was responsible for the first caution of the YellaWood 500, which came on lap 12 due to flying debris. The debris turned out to be the No. 42 Chevrolet’s right side window.
IndyCar: Will Jimmie Johnson be replaced in 2023?

With Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time competition after the 2022 IndyCar season, will Chip Ganassi Racing replace him for 2023?. Jimmie Johnson announced that he will be stepping away from full-time racing for 2023, a move that vacates one of Chip Ganassi Racing’s four IndyCar seats. Johnson wrapped up...
Chase Elliott wins Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Chase Elliott had the moves, the power and the drafting help when he needed them. Elliott shot to the lead in a web of traffic in the final five miles and won Sunday’s 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott, winning for the fifth time this year, thus earned a spot in the playoffs’ Round of 8. It will mark Elliott’s sixth appearance in that playoff round.
Speedway Parking Lots Used to Store Unfinished Ford Trucks

What do you do with a high-profile motor speedway designed to hold tens of thousands of spectators during the times of the year when a racing circuit isn’t coming through town? Some stadiums and arenas are known for the versatility: it’s relatively easy to use the same facility for soccer and football (and, sometimes, lacrosse), or basketball and ice hockey. There isn’t much you can do at a racetrack besides race cars, however.
