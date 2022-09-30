Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?
Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
gmauthority.com
Alex Bowman Injured, Won’t Drive No. 48 Nascar Chevy At Talladega: Video
Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Nascar Chevy Camaro ZL1 and current Playoffs contender, announced he will sit out this weekend’s activities at Talladega Superspeedway due to an injury he sustained at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25th, 2022. “After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I...
Marco Andretti set for big NASCAR debut at Charlotte ROVAL
Marco Andretti will drive the No. 48 car for Big Machine Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Charlotte ROVAL.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR's Alex Bowman says he will miss Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman announced he will not participate in the upcoming race at Talladega, citing concussion-like symptoms.
Notebook: Christopher Bell squeezes by Kyle Larson for the pole at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m.
Autoweek.com
Concussion Symptoms Sideline Alex Bowman for Talladega NASCAR Playoff Race
NASCAR Cup Series driver and current playoff contender Alex Bowman will miss this weekend's racing at Talladega after suffering from what are being called concussion-like symptoms. Bowman will be replaced in the event by full-time Xfinity Series and part-time Cup Series driver Noah Gragson. Bowman joins Kurt Busch in missing...
Wild video shows Ty Dillon losing window during race
Ty Dillon lost a window during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, and NBC’s cameras were able to catch footage of the flying part. Dillon was responsible for the first caution of the YellaWood 500, which came on lap 12 due to flying debris. The debris turned out to be the No. 42 Chevrolet’s right side window.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson airlifted to hospital after terrifying accident at Talladega
LINCOLN, Ala. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson has been airlifted to a Birmingham, Ala. hospital after a horrific accident during Saturday's Chevy Silverado 250. Anderson was injured in a crash on Lap 19. Anderson was running in the lead pack after starting ninth when his truck...
IndyCar: Will Jimmie Johnson be replaced in 2023?
With Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time competition after the 2022 IndyCar season, will Chip Ganassi Racing replace him for 2023?. Jimmie Johnson announced that he will be stepping away from full-time racing for 2023, a move that vacates one of Chip Ganassi Racing’s four IndyCar seats. Johnson wrapped up...
NBC Sports
Chase Elliott wins Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway
Chase Elliott had the moves, the power and the drafting help when he needed them. Elliott shot to the lead in a web of traffic in the final five miles and won Sunday’s 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott, winning for the fifth time this year, thus earned a spot in the playoffs’ Round of 8. It will mark Elliott’s sixth appearance in that playoff round.
AJ Allmendinger earns elusive superspeedway win, advances in NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Three times A.J. Allmendinger has led the white flag lap on a superspeedway track and not been
Speedway Parking Lots Used to Store Unfinished Ford Trucks
What do you do with a high-profile motor speedway designed to hold tens of thousands of spectators during the times of the year when a racing circuit isn’t coming through town? Some stadiums and arenas are known for the versatility: it’s relatively easy to use the same facility for soccer and football (and, sometimes, lacrosse), or basketball and ice hockey. There isn’t much you can do at a racetrack besides race cars, however.
fordauthority.com
Just Two Nascar Ford Teams To Start Within Top 10 At Fall Talladega 2022 Race
Two Nascar Ford teams will take the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway from fourth and fifth place, but they are the sole Blue Oval racers who will start within the top ten. Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Ford Mustang, will start fourth after posting a best lap of...
