Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell
EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
cititour.com
Royal Rib Continues to Give Bed-Stuy its Soul
When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.
Largest price hike in nearly a decade for leases on NYC's rent-stabilized apartments now in effect
The change affects more than two million New Yorkers who reside in rent-stabilized apartments.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
fox5ny.com
Riverdale set to host first-ever Restaurant Week
NEW YORK - Riverdale is an oft-forgotten neighborhood in the Bronx, but it is set to host its first-ever Restaurant Week to make sure it stays on the minds and lips of all who visit. For Chef Moises Lopes, one of the founders of Tobala' restaurant on Riverdale Avenue, it's...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Michelin announces best NY eats that are more affordable
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Michelin isn’t all about truffles, caviar and 18-course tasting menus. The guide released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list on Thursday, which features 18 more affordable restaurants in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester. The list focuses on restaurants with great value for your dollar. “What Bib restaurants do have in common is […]
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
bkreader.com
Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation
An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
fox5ny.com
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license
New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring.
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
bkreader.com
See Why This 90-Yr-Old Woman From Ocean Hill is Known as the ‘Nana of the Neighborhood’
On Howard Avenue in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, local residents know 90-year-old Ethel Bruce simply as ‘Nana.’. Sometimes seen perched on a chair at the top of her stoop at 188 Howard Avenue, Bruce is the woman behind “Nana Free Things,” a family-run free stand serving the neighborhood on a hyperlocal level.
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan
The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
Bronx rehab center holds engagement party for two NYC lovebirds
Two people who met as patients at a rehab center in Morrisania are showing that love conquers all.
