Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell

EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

Royal Rib Continues to Give Bed-Stuy its Soul

When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Riverdale set to host first-ever Restaurant Week

NEW YORK - Riverdale is an oft-forgotten neighborhood in the Bronx, but it is set to host its first-ever Restaurant Week to make sure it stays on the minds and lips of all who visit. For Chef Moises Lopes, one of the founders of Tobala' restaurant on Riverdale Avenue, it's...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Michelin announces best NY eats that are more affordable

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Michelin isn’t all about truffles, caviar and 18-course tasting menus. The guide released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list on Thursday, which features 18 more affordable restaurants in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester. The list focuses on restaurants with great value for your dollar. “What Bib restaurants do have in common is […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation

An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood

The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC businessman vying for NY casino license

New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan

The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
SALEM, NY

